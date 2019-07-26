Calcutta Football League - Revised Fixtures, Telecast and Where to Watch online

Games at Maidan will kick-off at 3 PM.

The Indian Football Season is all set to begin with its curtain-raiser, the Calcutta Football League. The tournament was officially slated to kick-off on 27th July 2019 with defending Champions Mohun Bagan taking on Peerless SC but the Public Works Department denied the 'fit' certificate to the Mohun Bagan Ground as the venue is currently under renovation.

The Mohammedan Ground is also undergoing few last-minute changes and the Club has asked the Indian Football Association (IFA) to postpone the game on Sunday as well which has been approved. East Bengal also complained about a very tight schedule and the IFA has revised the fixtures, giving in to the requests by the Big 3 Clubs.

All said and done, the Calcutta Football League is on the door-step and is set to begin at least on 27th July with BSS Sporting hosting Southern Samity at the Barasat Stadium.

The revised fixtures are as follows :

Revised Fixtures Page 1

Revised Fixtures Page 2

The Kolkata Derby dates are yet to be announced officially as well. The IFA has only announced the fixtures till Round 3.

Here are the Telecast and Streaming details for one of the most oldest Football Tournaments in the World :

Starting Date : 29th July 2019 (tentative)

Ending date : Third Week of September

Game Timings : 3 PM (Till Round 4)

Venues : East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Gayeshpur Stadium, Mohammedan SC Ground, Barasat Stadium and Howrah Stadium (Till Round 3)

Telecast : Sadhna News Bengali (East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC games)

Stream : Sadhna News YouTube Channel (East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC games)

The Calcutta Football League and the Durand Cup will be running in parallel in Kolkata and it is expected that both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan do not field their full-strength sides in both the tournaments in the current need of squad rotation.

The tournament will be covered by Sportskeeda with special coverage to the Kolkata Giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.