CFL 2019: Round 1 fixtures announced, Mohun Bagan to face Peerless in the opener

The Kolkata Football season kick-starts the Indian Football Season with the CFL Derby.

After a long break in the Indian club football season, the new season is finally all set to begin with the much-anticipated Calcutta Football League 2019. The Indian Football Association (IFA) has announced the first round of fixtures for the tournament and defending Champions Mohun Bagan as per the usual tradition, will kick-start the City League on 26th July against Peerless SC at the Mohun Bagan Ground.

East Bengal will begin their campaign on the eve of their Centenary on 31st July against George Telegraph. The game will be then followed by the much-anticipated Tunes of Colony Event organised by the East Bengal Ultras later that day to commemorate 100 years of the club. East Bengal will play all their games in the East Bengal Ground except the two Derbies.

Mohammedan SC, also known as the 'Black Panthers' have not been able to clinch the Calcutta Football League Title for several years and have only been pegged as the challengers to the two Kolkata Giants. They will also look to vie for the championship. They begin their campaign against Aryan Club at the Mohammedan Ground.

The other venues which have been listed for the rest of the teams in the initial rounds are the Barasat Stadium, Howrah Stadium and Gayeshpur Stadium. All the games are at 3 PM except the ones involving the 'big three'. The home venues of the three Kolkata Giants are laden with new floodlights are expected to play later in the evening. The timings are not announced yet.

The full fixture for the initial rounds are as follows:

26/07/2019 - Mohun Bagan vs Peerless: Mohun Bagan Ground

27/07/2019 - BSS Sporting vs Southern Samity: Barasat Stadium

27/07/2019 - NBP Rainbow vs Bhowanipore: Howrah Stadium

27/07/2019 - Kalighat MS vs Calcutta Customs: Gayeshpur Stadium

29/07/2019 - Mohammedan SC vs Aryan Club: Mohammedan SC Ground

31/07/2019 - Quess East Bengal vs George Telegraph: East Bengal Ground

03/08/2019 - Peerless vs Southern Samity: Howrah Stadium

03/08/2019 - Aryan Club vs George Telegraph: Gayeshpur Stadium

04/08/2019 - BSS Sporting vs NBP Rainbow: Gayeshpur Stadium

04/08/2019 - Bhowanipore vs Kalighat MS: Barasat Stadium

06/08/2019 - Mohun Bagan vs Calcutta Customs: Mohun Bagan Ground

08/08/2019 - Mohammedan SC vs Southern Samity: Mohammedan SC Ground

08/08/2019 - Peerless SC vs Aryan Club: Barasat Stadium

09/08/2019 - Quess East Bengal vs BSS Sporting Club: East Bengal Ground

09/09/2019 - Kalighat MS vs George Telegraph: Gayeshpur Stadium

11/08/2019 - Mohammedan SC vs NBP Rainbow: Mohammedan SC Ground

11/08/2019 - Bhowanipore vs Calcutta Customs: Barasat Stadium

14/08/2019 - Peerless vs BSS Sporting: Gayeshpur Stadium

14/08/2019 - Aryan Club vs Kalighat MS: Mohammedan SC Ground

14/08/2019 - Southern Samity vs Bhowanipore: Barasat Stadium

14/08/2019 - NBP Rainbow vs Calcutta Customs: Howrah Stadium

Few of the games will be televised LIVE on Sadhna News Bangla and will be streamed on their YouTube Channel.

East Bengal and Mohammedan SC have been training in Kolkata for several days now with their full teams. Mohun Bagan have also begun training in the city after a pre-season camp in Goa. The fixtures of the subsequent rounds will be announced at the end of the enlisted games.