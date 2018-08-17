Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs Aryan SC - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

East Bengal looking to leapfrog Mohun Bagan in the League Standings.

After a comprehensive 3-0 win over Nabab Bhattacharya led Pathachakra SC, also deemed as the dark horses of the tournament, the Red and Golds would look to clinch a similar result on Saturday as well when they face Aryan SC in the ongoing Calcutta Football League 2018.

Mohan Bagan failing to win over Peerless have certainly rejuvenated the East Bengal side as a win with any margin of goals (East Bengal have already garnered a strong goal-difference of +5) on Friday will see the 39 Times Champions retain their conventional numero uno spot of the City League.

Al-Amna and Justin's inclusion in the starting Line Up in the previous game for East Bengal was evident in their way of press-up play. The Red and Golds kept on the offensive for the entire 90 minutes, exactly what the well-wishers of the Club want.

Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta has started training with the team as a debut in the Calcutta Football League looks imminent within a few days. Acosta has not yet received his contractual obligations leading to him wait for few more games to don the prestigious East Bengal Jersey in an official game.

Lalrozama Fanai has not returned to the main squad yet after he allegedly suffered a serious injury a few days ago.

On the contrary, Aryan SC is a side not to be taken lightly. The Aryans sponsored by Techno India Group have earned the title of 'Giant killers' this season after they registered an unlikely 0-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the Barasat Stadium, earlier in the league.

Subhash Bhowmick, Technical Director of East Bengal stressed on the danger posed by Aryans on Friday in the Pre-Match Press Conference and also said that they are not taking the Techno India owned side lightly by any means.

A lenient and casual East Bengal could struggle in dealing with the Aryans Club on the field. The Red and Golds despite going in as favourites into the game, should be wary of the pacey Aryans wingers.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: August 18, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Aryan SC

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming