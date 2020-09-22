Chicago Fire FC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Two teams desperate to get back to winning ways will battle it out on Wednesday as Chicago Fire FC host Houston Dynamo at the Soldier Field in an MLS inter-conference match. Chicago Fire have now gone six matches without a win and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

On the other hand, Houston Dynamo have gone winless in three games after pulling an upset over second-placed Sporting Kansas City earlier this month. Chicago Fire look the more weary of the two, having lost 4-1 to Orlando City this past weekend.

It was quite a frustrating encounter for Chicago as they had two goals ruled out by the VAR in addition to hitting the woodwork twice. Chicago coach Raphael Wicky spoke to the press after the game and acknowledged the need to improve on either ends of the pitch despite all their bad luck.

“All these little things right now are not going our way. Sometimes in life that happens. I don't know why, I don't have the answer for that. I am still pleased with a lot of things I see, creating so many chances, scoring goals.

“I say the same as what I always do: We have to keep working at it, but we have to become better in both ends otherwise we will talk all year about that, and at the end of the day it will be a fancy hand. It's nice to play good, it's nice to create, but we got to be better on both ends of the field.”

"It's nice to create, but we've got to be better on both ends of the field.” — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) September 20, 2020

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, came back from being 2-0 behind to draw level with Minnesota on Saturday. They had a three-game winning streak going before their progress was impeded by yet another rough patch. Dynamo will be desperate to turn it around against Chicago.

Chicago Fire FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo have squared up against each other 26 times. Houston Dynamo have had the upper hand and have registered 11 wins against Wednesday's opponents. Chicago Fire have walked away with a win seven times. Eight games have ended in draws.

Advertisement

The last time these two teams met was in August last year and Chicago Fire won the game 1-0.

Chicago Fire FC form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Houston Dynamo form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Chicago Fire FC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Chicago Fire FC have an injury-ravaged squad. Goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season with an ACL tear. Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof and Jeremiah Gutjahr all join him in the infirmary.

Fabian Herbers will return to the fray after serving a one-game suspension.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof, Jeremiah Gutjahr

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Official: The Dynamo have completed the transfer of Alberth Elis to @boavistaoficial https://t.co/B3q6MWjFg7 — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) September 21, 2020

As for Houston Dynamo, Wilfried Zahibo pulled his hamstring a couple of weeks back and remains sidelined alongside long-term absentee Michael Salazar who is out due to a knee injury. Houston Dynamo have now transferred winger Alberth Elis to Portuguese club Boavista FC.

Injuries: Wilfried Zahibo and Michael Salazar

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chicago Fire FC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Miguel Angel Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Beric, C. J. Sapong

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

]Chicago Fire FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Chicago Fire showed signs of life in their last game against Orlando City but are too inconsistent. We think Houston Dynamo will take this one.

Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 1-3 Houston Dynamo