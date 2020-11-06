Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire FC remain just above the playoff line as they take on New York City FC who have already qualified for the Audi MLS 2020 Playoffs. Chicago Fire FC held Minnesota to a 2-2 draw as Robert Beric and Mauricio Pineda got on the scoresheet for Raphael Wicky's men.

Meanwhile, New York City are fresh from a thumping win in the Hudson derby over New York Red Bulls, winning the game 5-2. Valentin Castellanos bagged a hattrick for New York City FC and Gary Mackay-Steven and Alexander Ring scored a goal each to avenge their 1-0 loss against the Red Bulls the last time the two sides met.

New York City FC have managed to keep within touching distance of 4th placed Columbus Crew on the MLS Eastern Conference Table. They currently have 36 points while Columbus Crew have 38. Both teams will be desperate to finish high on the table.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC are just above the playoff line with 23 points and are followed closely by Atlanta United, Inter Miami and DC United.

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC have squared off 12 times till today. Chicago Fire have won just twice while New York City FC have been victorious on six occasions. Four games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in August and New York City FC registered a 3-1 win.

Chicago Fire FC form guide: D-D-L-D-D

New York City FC form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC Team News

For Chicago Fire FC, Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Luka Stojanovic is also sidelined as he recovers after undergoing a surgery on his MCL.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm

Suspensions: None

As for New York City FC, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gravy, Heber and James Sands are out for the season through various ailments. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is not medically cleared to compete against Chicago Fire FC.

Injuries: Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gravy, Heber, James Sands and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Suspensions: None

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Frankowski, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Matarrita, Alex Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Alexander Ring, Mackay-Steves, Jesus Medina; Valentin Castellanos

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City are on a three-match winning streak and Chicago Fire FC are winless in five. This will be quite a tough proposition for Chicago FC.

Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 1-2 New York City FC