Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire FC will take on San Jose Earthquakes this Sunday night (United States Standard Time) with the top spot in Group F of the MLS up for grabs. Both teams have a victory each to their names but Chicago have a game in hand.

San Jose Earthquakes defeated Vancouver on Thursday in an absolute thriller of a match, in which they pulled off a great comeback victory thanks to a 99th minute strike by Shea Salinas.

They were 3-1 down after the 57th minute, before Wondolowski and Oswaldo Aslanis helped restore parity with goals in the 72nd and 81st minute respectively.

Meanwhile, Chicago defeated Seattle Sounders by 2 goals to 1 in another thrilling encounter last Tuesday, with Robert Beric and Mauricio Pineda finding the net for Raphael Wicky's men.

Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes have gone head to head 18 times till now and it's Chicago, the hosts of Sunday's tie, who have come out on top more times, winning 8 of them. San Jose have won 6 of those games while 4 matches have ended in a draw.

However, the last time these teams came up against each other, on 18th May 2019, San Jose Earthquakes registered quite a comprehensive 4-1 win over their Chicago counterparts.

Chicago Fire FC form guide in MLS: L-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS: L-D-W

Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Chicago will be without 3 players. Kappelhof is unavailable as he is nursing an injury to his quads. Azira and Gutjahr have also not traveled with the team to Orlando with the former having sustained an eye injury. The nature of Gutjahr's injury is unknown.

Injured: Kappelhof, Azira, Gutjahr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, San Jose will be without Marcos Lopez as he is recuperating following an appendectomy that he underwent a couple of weeks back. Danny Hoesen who had missed the opening game, however, is available for selection.

Injured: Marcos Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kronholm (gk), Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Jonathan Bornstein, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Frankowski, Robert Beric, C.J. Sapong.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Qazaishvili.

Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

This game is very important for both teams as it looks like this game will decide who wins Group F. San Jose are currently on top after their inspiring 4-3 midweek victory over Vancouver.

Interestingly, Chicago have won all of their last 3 home matches against the San Jose Earthquakes. However, given how charged San Jose Earthquakes must be after their epic comeback victory over Vancouver, they are expected to have an edge over Chicago.

Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 1:2 San Jose Earthquakes