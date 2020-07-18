Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The high-flying Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo in an important Group D clash in the MLS 2020 tournament this Sunday. The Timbers have started the season well and will be looking to build on the momentum that they have gathered ahead of the knockout stages.

With the MLS following a new format this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, every game takes on an added importance and the Timbers have made a bright start to the season.

Sebastian Blanco inspired Giovanni Savarese's side to an inspirational 2-1 win over LA Galaxy during the week and will hope to replicate his heroics against the Houston Dynamo tomorrow.

The Texas-based outfit lost out on three points last week after a stunning second-half comeback from Los Angeles FC saw the fixture ending in an exhilarating 3-3 draw.

Houston Dynamo will have to play out of their skins to get past the group stages and need to pick up a victory against the Timbers to turn their season around.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

The Portland Timbers have played the Houston Dynamo 18 times in the past and the head-to-head record paints an intriguing picture. With six victories apiece and have six draws, neither side has held a discernible advantage over the past few years.

The Timbers took the bragging rights from their last fixture in 2019 with a 4-0 thrashing of the Houston Dynamo at the Providence Park. The Portland-based side finished in 6th place in 2019 and will hold all the cards against an out-of-form Houston Dynamo.

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: L-W-W

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-L-D

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sebastian Blanco and Marvin Loria had good games against the LA Galaxy and will start in attack for the Portland Timbers. The side's first-choice centre-back Dario Zuparic picked up a late red card in the previous fixture and will be replaced by Bill Tuiloma.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dario Zuparic

Not Available: None

The Houston Dynamo struggled against Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo centre-forward Christian Ramirez has left the MLS 2020 tournament for the birth of his child and will not be available for the next few weeks. Mauro Manotas is likely to start in his place against the Portland Timbers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Christian Ramirez

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Bill Tuiloma, Larrys Mabiala, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Gabriel Vera, Jose Rodriguez, Oscar Garcia; Carlos Quintero, Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The Portland Timbers have undoubtedly been miles ahead of the Houston Dynamo over the past few months and will back themselves to confirm their place in the knockout stages with a victory in this fixture.

The Houston-based outfit will not go down without a fight, however. In Jose Rodriguez and Oscar Garcia, the Dynamo has a potent attacking force and will look to put the Timbers under pressure in their own backyard.

The Houston Dynamo will find its chances of qualification severely depleted with a defeat against the Timbers and may well have to wait another season before witnessing an upturn in fortunes in the MLS.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo

