Midfielders run games and top sides require quality midfielders if they intend to have a good season. The Premier League tends to produce world-class midfielders regularly, and this season has been no different.

In a league which has given us the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, various midfielders have had a good season this time around. We look at:

Top 10 Premier League midfielders this season

#10 JAMES MADDISON, LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison has been in fine form for Leicester City

James Maddison has been linked with a big-money move away from Leicester City, and it is clear to see why.

The England international joined Leicester City from Norwich City in 2018 for a fee of £20 million. He has been everpresent for the Foxes since then, playing in both central as well as attacking midfielder positions.

Manchester Utd are prepared to trade Jesse Lingard plus £45 million in cash in a bid to persuade Leicester City to sell James Maddison. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/nB8QH4oMxe — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) January 4, 2020

This season, the 23-year old has made 31 appearances in the league, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He leads the squad for shots per game as well as key passes per game. He has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, with Leicester expected to pocket a major profit if the move occurs.

#9 JACK GREALISH, ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish has been Aston Villa's best player this season

Aston Villa are fighting relegation this season, and not many players can hold their head high. Captain Jack Grealish is an exception, though.

The Aston Villa academy graduate has been the club's best player this season. The 24-year old plays predominantly as a left-winger or an attacking midfielder, and has impressed with his creativity and work-rate.

5 - Only Jack Grealish (7) has scored more Premier League goals for Aston Villa this season than Trezeguet (5), who is only the second Villa player to score a brace in this season's competition (also Wesley v Norwich in October 2019). Vital. #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/2JK22vqggD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Yet to make his debut for the England national team, it is expected that England manager Gareth Southgate will call him up sooner rather than later. This season, he has played 33 games in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. He leads the Villa squad for shots per game and key passes per game, coming second for dribbles per game. He has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester United, with certain reports claiming that the deal is already done.

#8 FABINHO, LIVERPOOL

Fabinho in action for Liverpool

When Fabinho moved to Liverpool from Monaco for a fee of £39 million in 2018, it surprised many. Liverpool had not been linked with the defensive midfielder, but had quietly got the deal done.

The Brazil international has been a vital player ever since. He has played important roles in the club's Champions League and Premier League triumph, with his intelligent reading and defensive nous helping Liverpool.

This season, he has made 27 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the league. The 26-year old leads the Liverpool squad for tackles per game and comes third for interceptions per game.

