Inter Milan have reportedly shown an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte was the man in charge of Chelsea when Kante was signed by the club in 2016. Kante has been a vital cog in Chelsea's midfield ever since.

Are Chelsea willing to let go of Kante?

Chelsea are said to be pondering the prospect of letting Kante go in the summer. Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, the France international has been instrumental in Chelsea's successes over the past few years. However, there are a number of factors that have lent credence to the fact that Chelsea might be willing to part with Kante.

The French midfielders mounting injury woes and his use in Chelsea's midfield has been a topic of discussion. The emergence of Billy Gilmour, coupled with the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley getting minutes in Chelsea's midfield are elements that need to be considered as well.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea

Kante has played 2 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals. He has made 2.1 tackles and 2 interceptions per game in the league, whilst also making 1.2 key passes per game.

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester City for a fee of £32 million in 2016, Kante has made more than 150 appearances for the club in all competitions. His work-rate, discipline, and ability to shield his defence have endeared him to the Chelsea faithful.

Kanté. A man who gets way too much disrespect on here.



- 8th in the Ballon d’Or

- Premier League Player of the Year

- Premier League Champion with two different clubs

- World Cup winner



One of the best midfielders of his generation. pic.twitter.com/bvqK6Xv1yd — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 10, 2020

The former Caen man's link to Inter Milan makes sense. Having coached him at Chelsea, Conte knows Kante's weaknesses and strengths. The Frenchman would be a clear upgrade on the likes of Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, and Borja Valero in Inter's midfield. Kante's dynamism would add something new to the Inter midfield.

Advertisement

With the likes of Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic set to leave the club permanently this summer, Inter will certainly have the finances to make a move for Kante.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have already begun their summer shopping. Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner have already agreed to join the club. Chelsea are also said to targeting Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz and are willing to spend astronomical figures to acquire him.

However, it has been reported that the German youngster wants to move to a club that plays in the Champions League next season. Chelsea are still fighting to qualify for that and are by no means home and well yet.

Chelsea have an 80% win rate when N’Golo Kanté plays as our DM. We’ve also conceded just twice from open play in 5 games (four conceded in total).



He’s been a huge miss in our last two games. 5 goals conceded in just two games without him, all from open play. pic.twitter.com/fPEk5Wd6Df — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 12, 2020

The Blues are also keeping an eye on Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. Frank Lampard is not happy with his current left-back options and wants to make a move for the England international. They are looking for a goalkeeper as well, with Kepa Arrizabalaga suffering a serious dip in form this season. The Stamford Bridge outfit have been linked to Ajax's Andre Onana and Lille's Mike Maignan.

As far as the current season is concerned, Chelsea sit third in the Premier League table, a point ahead of fourth-placed Leicester City and two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less. Frank Lampard's side lost 3-0 to Sheffield United in their last Premier League game and that result has put a dent on their hopes to qualify for Champions League next season.