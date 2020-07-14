10 best forwards in the Premier League this season

Goals win games, and you need top-quality players to score goals for you. With top clubs wanting to win all the competitions they are a part of, you need goalscorers who get the job done.

The Premier League is no different. The competitive nature of the league is such that each game matters. Keeping that in mind, clubs are very particular about buying forwards.

Here, we look at the 10 best forwards in the Premier League.

#10 ANTHONY MARTIAL, MANCHESTER UNITED

Anthony Martial has been in fine form this season

When Manchester United paid £36 million to Monaco for a 19-year old Anthony Martial in 2015, there were raised eyebrows. Martial had been regarded as a youngster with potential, but making him the most expensive teenager in the world at that time was met with astonishment.

However, it is fair to say that Martial has not disappointed. He scored 11 goals in the Premier League in his debut season. After a couple of poor seasons under Jose Mourinho, the French international seems to have found new life with the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now 24, Martial is having a fine season leading the line for Manchester United. He has formed an exciting attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. With Bruno Fernandes' creativity in midfield, Martial has prospered.

Anthony Martial scores his 50th Premier League goal for Manchester United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iHwDVEvcoN — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 13, 2020

This season, he has played 40 games in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists. He comes third in the United squad for shots per game, and third for dribbles per game.

Advertisement

#9 JAMIE VARDY, LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy celebrates a goal for Leicester City

Leicester City might be going through a terrible run of form, but their talismanic striker is not. Jamie Vardy has provided the goals for the Foxes this season, as he continues his fairytale story.

Vardy joined Leicester City from Fleetwood Town in 2012, for a fee of £1 million when Leicester were in the Championship. Eight years later, Vardy is now a Premier League winner, as well as the recipient of a Premier League Player of the Season.

The England international has played more than 300 games for the club, scoring 130 goals. He has continued his prolific goalscoring form this season as well.

For Brendan Rodgers' side, the 33-year old has played 33 games in all competitions. He has scored 23 goals and provided four assists. He leads the Leicester squad for shots per game.

#8 ROBERTO FIRMINO, LIVERPOOL

Roberto Firmino in action for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has divided opinion for some time now. Many believe that Roberto Firmino is an essential cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. However, many also point towards his goalscoring record which does not resemble that of a typical no.9.

Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 for a fee of £29 million. He has bee a constant presence in Liverpool lineups since then, especially under Jurgen Klopp.

On this day in 2015 Roberto Firmino joined #LFC



🔴 239 Games

⚽️ 77 Goals

👟 53 Assists

🏆 1 UCL

🏆 1 CWC

🏆 1 Super Cup

🏆 1 PREMIER LEAGUE



THE SYSTEM



Give us your favourite Bobby moments below!



pic.twitter.com/qOrokTPKi7 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 6, 2020

Defined as a defensive forward by Liverpool fans, Firmino's primary jobs isn't to score goals; it is to facilitate Liverpool's wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who do the bulk of the goalscoring. Firmino's ability to drop deep, as well as his defensive output, are seen as vital skills that help Liverpool function as a team.

The Brazil international has been everpresent of Liverpool this season. In 48 appearances in all competitions, the 28-year old has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Milan reportedly plotting a move for N'Golo Kante