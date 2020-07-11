Top 10 most successful signings of the season

Here are 10 players who have breathed new life into their clubs since joining this season.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Inter Milan have spent wisely in recent months.

Bruno Fernandes has breathed new life into Manchester United

Transfers can be a tricky business to get right. It is not just sheer talent, but a variety of other factors that truly determine whether a player can be successful at a club or not.

With so much money in the game these days, it is easy to make mistakes and move on. Proper scouting is required in order to truly ascertain whether a club should make a move for a player.

Here we look at ten transfers who have had a positive impact on their teams this season.

#10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has improved massively this season

Manchester United's decision to pay £45 million to Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka raised eyebrows. Wan-Bissaka had enjoyed a breakout season with Palace the season before. Thus, questions were raised as to whether United had paid over the odds for a player who could just be a one-season wonder.

That has not been the case. One of the best defenders in the league, Wan-Bissaka has fortified United's right-hand side. His tackles are a thing of beauty, and not many wingers triumph in a one-on-one against him. The 22-year old has started improving on his offensive capabilities as well, and is turning into a complete right-back.

Although he is yet to be capped by England, it is undoubtedly a matter of time before he receives a call-up from Gareth Southgate. This season, he has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, providing four assists. He averages a whopping 5.6 tackles and interceptions per game in the league.

#9 Erling Haaland | Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has made an immediate impact at Borussia Dortmund

One of the best bargain signings this season. Erling Braut Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund this January from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £17 million. The prodigious talent has already made an impact in the Bundesliga, scoring consistently for the German giants.

Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg & BVB) 2019/2020:



✅40 games

✅44 goals

✅10 assists

✅27.49 xG

✅directly involved in a goal every 51 minutes



19 years of age. His breakthrough season has been incredibly spectacular! pic.twitter.com/xltmqO0wbH — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 30, 2020

Having rejected a move to Manchester United, Haaland's decision to go to Germany to develop is already looking like a masterstroke. The 19-year old has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances for Dortmund.

The Norwegian has been on fire this season. For both Dortmund and Salzburg he has made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing three assists.

#8 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has turned Manchester United's fortunes

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester from Sporting Lisbon in January for a fee of £47 million. And he has completely transformed the club's fortunes.

The midfielder has been in phenomenal form ever since he joined the club. Taking little time to adapt, Fernandes has assumed the role of talisman for this young United side. An excellent creator as well a confident personality, his attitude seems to be rubbing off on the entire team.

In 10 league appearances for the club, the Portuguese has scored seven goals and provided six assists.

His blooming midfield partnership with Paul Pogba has been wonderful to watch, and there is a sense that there is more to come from the 25-year old. Many have compared his signing to that of Eric Cantona's, and one can understand the why.

#7 Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt has been one of the best defenders in Serie A

Matthijs de Ligt rejected moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona to sign for Juventus last summer. The Italian giants paid Ajax £67.5 million for his signature, making him one of the most expensive defenders in the world.

The centre-back had a slow start to his Juventus career. However, de Ligt has found his feet now, and is one of the first names on the team-sheet for Maurizio Sarri. The 20-year old has formed a good partnership with veteran Leonardo Bonucci, who too looks a little lost without the youngster.

De Ligt has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring three goals. He tops the squad for clearances and has also completed 3.3 long balls per game.

#6 Mauro Icardi | Paris Saint-Germain

Mauro Icardi celebrates a goal for Paris Saint Germain

Mauro Icardi decided to end his controversial Inter Milan spell by moving to Paris Saint-Germain, initially on loan. The French giants paid £45 million in May to make him a permanent signing.

Icardi's goalscoring record speaks for itself. The Argentine scored 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter Milan, also captaining them for a short time. However, off-the-field controversies meant that fans started turning on him.

The 27-year old has replaced Edinson Cavani in PSG's attack, leading the frontline well. In 31 appearances for the club, the former Sampdoria man has scored 20 goals and provided two assists.

