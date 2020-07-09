Top 10 Barcelona goalscorers of all time

We look at the top 10 goalscorers for Barcelona in all competitions

With Luis Suarez now 3rd in the all-time list, who else makes it to the top 10?

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both feature in the list

A club as legendary and historically important as Barcelona is bound to have some incredible players in their history. From the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, to Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique down to Laszlo Kubala, the club has produced some phenomenal players.

A club which prides itself for its attacking football, Barcelona has had some wonderful goalscorers over the years.

#10 MARIANO MARTIN, 128 goals

Mariano Martin joined Barcelona from Sant Andreu in 1939. In the subsequent nine years, Martin would go on to score 128 goals for the Catalan club.

The Spain international recorded his highest goal-scoring season in 1942-43, when he scored 30 goals in 23 league appearances, while also scoring 12 goals in cup competitions. Despite not playing a single game in his last season at Barcelona, the striker occupies the 10th spot in the list of all-time goalscorers for the Camp Nou outfit.

Martin left Barcelona in 1949 to play for Gimnastic, before moving to Zaragoza. He would finish his playing career with Sant Andreu, scoring 34 goals in 47 appearances for the club.

#8 RIVALDO, 130 goals

Regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all time, Rivaldo enjoyed his best spell at Barcelona. He joined the club from Deportivo La Coruna in 1997, spending five successful seasons with the Catalan club.

The Brazilian scored 130 goals in 235 appearances, winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 1999. Rivaldo was renowned for his creativity and dribbling abilities.

He left Barcelona in 2002 to join AC Milan. However, he never truly found his Barcelona form at any of his subsequent clubs.

#8 SAMUEL ETO'O, 130 goals

Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a good spell at Barcelona

Samuel Eto'o began his senior career at Real Madrid, before the club decided to sell him to Mallorca. The Cameroonian enjoyed five excellent years with the Vermilions, before Barcelona decided to pay €24 million to bring him to Camp Nou in 2004.

Eto'o would go on to score 130 goals in 199 appearances for the club, winning every possible trophy with Barcelona. Regarded as a world-class forward, and one of Africa's greatest, Eto'o would leave Barcelona in 2009, moving to Inter Milan. He went on to enjoy tremendous success with the Italian giants as well.

#7 PAULINO ALCANTARA, 143 goals

Paulino Alcantara had two separate stints with Barcelona as a player. He made his debut for the club in 1912, spending four years and scoring prolifically for Barcelona. He then moved to Bohemian Sporting Club in 1916, playing for two years there before returning to Barcelona. He then spent another nine years at the club, scoring 143 goals for Barcelona across his two spells.

Alcantara made international appearances for both Spain and Philippines. He would then go on to manage the Spanish national team and the Catalonia team as well.

#6 JOSEP ESCOLA, 167 goals

Another player who enjoyed two separate spells at Barcelona. Josep Escola joined the club from Sants in 1934, playing three seasons with the club before moving to Sete in France.

His move to Sete was due to the political tensions in Spain. However, he returned to Barcelona in 1940, leading the Barcelona attack. The Spain international would score 167 goals in all competitions for the club, before retiring and trying his hand in management.

#5 JOSEP SAMITIER, 184 goals

One of the very few players to maintain a legendary status at Barcelona despite playing for arch-rivals Real Madrid. Josep Samitier made his debut for Barcelona in 1919, spending 13 years with the club before switching to Real Madrid.

He spent a short stint at Madrid, before moving to France to play for Nice. The Spain international would enjoy a good spell with the French club, before retiring to become a manager. He managed Atletico Madrid, Nice and Barcelona, winning the league with the Catalans.

#4 LASZLO KUBALA, 194 goals

A legend of Barcelona, Laszlo Kubala was once declared in a 1999 fan poll as the best player to have played for the club. A clinical finisher, Kubala joined Barcelona from Hungaria in 1951, scoring 194 goals for them in ten years.

The striker appeared internationally for Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Spain. He retired from playing in 1967, managing the likes of Barcelona (twice), Espanyol, the Spanish national team, and Paraguay, among others.

#3 LUIS SUAREZ, 195 goals*

Luis Suarez has been a good player for the club

Regarded as one of the best modern no.9s, Luis Suarez has well and truly cemented his position as a Barcelona great. Having joined the club in 2014 for £65 million from Liverpool, Suarez has formed a devastating partnership with Lionel Messi up front.

Now 33, the Uruguay international has shown signs of slowing down. Suarez has 195 goals in 278 appearances in for the club so far, and there might be some more left in the tank.

#2 CESAR RODRIGUEZ, 232 goals

The man who held the mantle for most goals scored for Barcelona before Lionel Messi came around, Cesar's prolific goalscoring record was incredible.

He scored 232 goals in 351 appearances for the club, and was well-renowned for scoring from corners. An extremely clinical finisher, Cesar spent much of his playing career with Barcelona, before making appearances for the likes of Elche.

He also managed Barcelona for a short period, also managing Celta and Betis among other clubs.

#1 LIONEL MESSI, 630 goals*

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Arguably the greatest player to have played the game, Lionel Messi's legacy will not just be the number of goals he scored. The best passer, the best creator as well as the best dribbler in his team, "Messidependencia" is well and truly in full flow currently.

If your football career started at 18 and you scored 40 goals a season for 15 years, you would be 33 and have 600 goals to your name.



The 33-year old continues to perform at the highest level possible, making Barcelona work despite their various limitations. With his contract expiring in 2021, Barcelona will have to everything in their power to keep hold of their talisman.

