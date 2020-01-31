Ballon d'Or 2020: Ranking the top 5 favourites - February 2020

The Ballon d'Or is the most decorated individual accolade in football

While football is a team sport, individual accolades are often courted by the most decorated players in the world, as awards such as the Ballon d'Or ensures that they're remembered for years to come. Widely regarded as the most prestigious individual accolade in world football, the Ballon d'Or winner is decided by a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches and is handed out by France Football annually.

Since 1956, some of the biggest names to grace the game have picked up the award and it continues to grow in stature, as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have capped off a decade's dominance and won the prized accolade numerous times in the past decade. While the Ballon d'Or was limited only to Europeans till 1995, every player in world football is eligible to win the award since the criteria was mended in 2007, making it a global event watched by millions across the world.

Since Kaka scalped the prize in 2007, Messi and Ronaldo dominated the subsequent editions of the award and Luka Modric was the first player to break their duopoly, as he was crowned the best player in the world for his exploits with Real Madrid and Croatia in 2018. Messi, on the other hand, became the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or for a record-breaking sixth time, as he pipped Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award in December 2019.

Although a lot could change between now and the end of the year, the usual suspects are expected to be in the mix once again, as has been in the case in recent seasons. While we're several months away from finding out the winner of the 65th edition of the Ballon d'Or, we take a look at 5 of the leading candidates at this stage of the season.

#5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)

Lionel Messi is all set to defend his Ballon d'Or crown

While it could be argued that Lionel Messi has become a victim of his own success, it wouldn't be going too far if we said that he has struggled to replicate his exploits from last season. The diminutive Argentinian has struggled with injuries this season and Barcelona's managerial situation coupled with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, who occupies the same position as him on the pitch, has not helped his cause.

That said, the 31-year-old is still the best player in the world and that is likely to remain the case till the time he calls it quits on his career. Despite facing a spell on the sidelines, Messi has delivered the goods for the Catalan giants and has kept them in contention for the title, as the Blaugrana trail Real Madrid by 3 points in the La Liga summit.

In 23 appearances across all competitions for club and country, Messi has registered 19 goals and 9 assists, a tally that makes for superb reading considering his problems with injuries and Barcelona's poor form this season.

Quique Setien's appointment could turn out to be a blessing for the legendary Argentine and the Catalan giants could turn a corner and compete on all fronts, as they only trail Los Blancos by 3 points in the La Liga standings. Messi's form, however, is of paramount importance, even more so with Luis Suarez's long term injury absence.

Messi has won everything there is to be in his Barcelona career, both for his team and on a personal level, but the fact that the greatest player in the history of the game does not have an international trophy to his name is unsettling, to say the least. In the summer, however, the Argentine has an opportunity to make up for all the lost time, as the Copa America is set to take place after the conclusion of the league season.

By winning the tournament, Messi could not only cement his status as the greatest footballer to have ever lived but also emerge as the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, as he aims to defend his crown and win the prized accolade for the 7th time in his glittering career.

