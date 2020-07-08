×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

CAS clears Barcelona of committing any fraud in Neymar deal

  • The CAS has cleared Barcelona of any wrongdoing in the Neymar transfer.
  • The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 in a controversial deal
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 15:39 IST
Neymar moved to Barcelona in a controversial deal in 2013
Neymar moved to Barcelona in a controversial deal in 2013

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared Barcelona of committing any fraud when they signed Neymar from Santos.

Neymar joined Barcelona from the Brazilian club back in 2013 in a controversial deal. The Catalan giants had initially reported that the transfer fee was €17 million but it was later revealed that they had paid more than €83 million to complete the move.

Barcelona cleared of any wrongdoing

Santos had appealed to the CAS stating that Barcelona owed them over €61 million in compensation. However, the court has now ruled in the Blaugrana's favour, adding that there had been no illegal behaviour with regards to the transfer.

This ruling will come as a huge relief for Barcelona as they are already mired in financial difficulties. There have also been rumours that the Catalan club's hierarchy might ask its players to accept further wage cuts. The club are even understood to be keen on selling players to buy their transfer targets for the summer.

Neymar spent four excellent seasons at Barcelona, scoring 105 goals and providing 77 assists in 186 appearances for the club in all competitions. He left the Camp Nou outfit to move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. His spell in France hasn't gone according to plan though as the 28-year old has constantly been linked with a move back to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing the Brazil international back. There have been various rumours on how a possible deal could be structured. Much of it has revolved around a player-swap deal between the two clubs.

Recent reports have even suggested that Barcelona would be willing to send Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele to Paris for Neymar. Philippe Coutinho has been mentioned as a possibility as well. Due to financial restrictions, Barcelona would be unable to pay the fee PSG demand for the Brazilian superstar.

Advertisement

Having said that, Neymar is not the priority signing for the Spanish giants this summer. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is the player they want to replace an ageing Luis Suarez. Martinez's release clause of €111 million expired a few days ago but Barcelona are said to be hopeful of striking a deal.

The Catalans have already completed their first signing for the summer in a swap deal. Barcelona swapped their 23-year old midfielder Arthur for Juventus' 30-year old midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Much was made of this deal as Barcelona fans were extremely unhappy.

Other than that, the club are said to looking for suitors for Coutinho and Dembele. Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away from the club, while Emerson looks set to leave as well. Barcelona are also believed to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

A move for Neymar is unlikely to materialise this summer. Barcelona's focus is elsewhere while PSG don't seem interested in letting go of the Brazilian.

Also Read: Barcelona transfer news: Spanish giants willing to offer two players for Neymar

Published 08 Jul 2020, 15:39 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Antoine Griezmann Neymar Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Round 35
PP MAL LEV Mallorca vs Levante
PP RMA ALA Real Madrid vs Alaves
PP RSO GCF Real Sociedad vs Granada
PP VCF VLL Valencia vs Valladolid
PP EIB LEG Eibar vs Leganes
PP GET VIL Getafe vs Villarreal
PP RBB OSA Real Betis vs Osasuna
PP FCB ESP Barcelona vs Espanyol
PP BIL SEV Bilbao vs Sevilla
PP RCC ATM Celta Vigo vs Atletico
FT VCF VLL
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Valladolid
FT RCC ATM
1 - 1
 Celta Vigo vs Atletico
Tomorrow RBB OSA 12:00 AM Real Betis vs Osasuna
Tomorrow GET VIL 12:00 AM Getafe vs Villarreal
Tomorrow FCB ESP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow EIB LEG 11:00 PM Eibar vs Leganes
Tomorrow MAL LEV 11:00 PM Mallorca vs Levante
10 Jul BIL SEV 01:30 AM Bilbao vs Sevilla
10 Jul RSO GCF 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Granada
11 Jul RMA ALA 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Alaves
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी