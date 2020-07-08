×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: Spanish giants willing to offer two players for Neymar

  • Barcelona are willing to swap Griezmann and Dembele for Neymar according to reports.
  • PSG are said to have an agreement with Neymar to let the forward leave this summer.
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 00:58 IST
Barcelona are trying to seal a deal for Neymar
Barcelona are trying to seal a deal for Neymar

Barcelona are willing to swap two of their forwards with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar according to AS.

The Catalans have been persistently linked with a move for Neymar for some time now. The Paris Saint-Germain player too has shown an interest in returning to Barcelona.

Barcelona willing to swap star forwards for Neymar

It has been reported that Barcelona would be willing to swap forwards Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann for Neymar.

The deal would be extremely controversial as well as complicated. Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017.

However, it is fair to say that the move hasn't worked out the way it was supposed to. While the Brazil international has been exceptional when he has played, injuries have meant that he hasn't been able to contribute many minutes.

Moreover, Kylian Mbappe has taken over the status of talisman for the PSG side, a source of consternation for Neymar.

The 28-year old is said to favour a return to Barcelona, where he played some of the best football in his career. However, the deal won't be easy to structure, with Barcelona lacking the finances to pay PSG their asking price. It has been reported that PSG and Neymar have an agreement to let the forward leave this summer.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona star Lenglet praises Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema, brands him ‘one of the best in French history’

Because of this, Barcelona would be open to a swap deal with the French giants. Griezmann joined the Catalans from Atletico Madrid last summer for a fee of €120 million. However, the forward has failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at Barcelona.

Having found himself on the bench multiple times under coach Quique Setien, the France international is said to be thinking about his future. He has made 29 starts in the league, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. Over the recent weeks, he has been resigned to the role of a substitute.

On the other hand, Dembele's stint at Barcelona has been hampered by injuries. The 23-year old joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €105 million in 2017 and was seen as the direct replacement for Neymar.

However, the winger has missed 86 games for Barcelona due to injuries since joining the club, which approximately amounts to two seasons worth of games.

Dembele has been linked with moves to multiple European clubs over the past few months. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on the Barcelona player, while Paris Saint-Germain is interested as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 champions would be willing to let the Brazilian go. Neymar has a contract at the club till 2022, so PSG do not necessarily have to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are focussing on the outgoings right now. The club have highlighted Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as their primary transfer target. Barcelona are now in the process of selling players to raise funds for the Martinez transfer. The Argentine is seen as an ideal replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez.

Also Read: Barcelona video "taken out of context," explains under-fire coach's father

Published 08 Jul 2020, 00:58 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Antoine Griezmann Neymar Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Round 35
PP MAL LEV Mallorca vs Levante
PP RMA ALA Real Madrid vs Alaves
PP RSO GCF Real Sociedad vs Granada
PP VCF VLL Valencia vs Valladolid
PP EIB LEG Eibar vs Leganes
PP GET VIL Getafe vs Villarreal
PP RBB OSA Real Betis vs Osasuna
PP FCB ESP Barcelona vs Espanyol
PP BIL SEV Bilbao vs Sevilla
PP RCC ATM Celta Vigo vs Atletico
07 Jul VCF VLL 11:00 PM Valencia vs Valladolid
Today RCC ATM 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Atletico
Tomorrow RBB OSA 12:00 AM Real Betis vs Osasuna
Tomorrow GET VIL 12:00 AM Getafe vs Villarreal
Tomorrow FCB ESP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow EIB LEG 11:00 PM Eibar vs Leganes
Tomorrow MAL LEV 11:00 PM Mallorca vs Levante
10 Jul BIL SEV 01:30 AM Bilbao vs Sevilla
10 Jul RSO GCF 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Granada
11 Jul RMA ALA 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Alaves
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी