Barcelona star Lenglet praises Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema, brands him ‘one of the best in French history’

Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet has backed forward Antoine Griezmann to do better.

Lenglet, in an interview with Le Parisien, confirmed that there is more to come from the former Real Sociedad forward.

"For a first season, it's not bad." Barcelona defender expects Griezmann to improve

French forward Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last summer for a fee of €120 million. After a slow start, he has gone on to establish himself as a vital component of Barcelona's forward line.

Clement Lenglet believes that more is to come from his Barcelona and France teammate

The 25-year old Lenglet has confirmed that there had been no problems with Griezmann as far as integrating into the team was concerned.

"He is well integrated into the dressing room, there really is no problem, but on the field, he himself knows that he can do better."

The former Nancy defender highlighted the difference in style of play at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona as a reason for Griezmann's initial difficulties.

"As Antoine , in a different style, he used us to improve at Atlético, he is a player with whom we are very demanding."

Lenglet went on to confirm that he expected everything to go smoothly for the World Cup winner at Barcelona.

Lenglet on Griezmann: “No, Antoine is well integrated in the locker room, there is really no problem. In the field, he himself knows he can do better. But we must not forget its statistics. He still scored 14 goals and delivered several assists For a first season, it’s not bad. “ pic.twitter.com/BJGSBjY1EZ — Griezmann Chief v2 (@griezmannility_) June 30, 2020

"But I see him working hard in training, he can only improve. I am sure that everything will go well for Antoine in the club."

The centre-back, a French international, pointed towards Griezmann's numbers to prove that he has had a good season.

"He scored 14 goals and delivered several assists. For a first season, it's not bad."

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for a fee of €35 million. The Frenchman has gone on to become a starter for the Camp Nou outfit, forming a good centre-back partnership with veteran Gerard Pique.

The defender, who was linked with a move to Manchester United before signing for Barcelona, has been vital this season. With Samuel Umtiti's persistent injury problems, he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Catalan club.

Antoine Griezmann is currently having his worst streak in six years. The World Cup winner has failed to score a single goal or give any assist in the last seven games. [md] pic.twitter.com/DF6o91IQoX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 25, 2020

This season he has made 31 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The centre-back, capable of playing as a left-back as well, averages 3 tackles and interceptions per game, and 4.2 long balls per game. A true ball-playing defender, he boasts of a 91.9% pass accuracy.

The defender was also asked about the French players who play for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

"There is no doubt that [Karim] Benzema is one of the best French attackers in history. [Raphael] Varane is a very good player, with an incredible experience."

Lenglet's Barcelona are involved in a heated title race. The Catalans currently lie second in the league table, two points behind Real Madrid. Much has been made about the players' relationship with Barcelona manager Quique Setien. Many reports suggest that Setien's departure is inevitable, with club legend Xavi and Barcelona B manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta touted as possible replacements.

