Barcelona working towards sensational Pep Guardiola return to replace under-fire Quique Setien

Barcelona plan to bring back Pep Guardiola as manager for next season.

The La Liga giants are awaiting Manchester City's court appeal before making a move.

Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in bringing back Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for next season, suggest reports.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the best managers in the history of Barcelona, having won 14 trophies in four years with the club.

Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move back

Barcelona awaiting result of Manchester City appeal

Rumours suggest that Barcelona are waiting to see whether Manchester City's appeal against their two-year Champions League ban will be overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sports. While Guardiola has a contract with Manchester City until 2021, Barcelona believe that they have a chance to lure Guardiola back to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are lining up a move for Pep Guardiola if Manchester City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-year European ban is thrown out. [express] pic.twitter.com/CLiBc1U4FI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 28, 2020

Guardiola is Barcelona through and through, having been a graduate of their famed La Masia academy. He would go on to make 382 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club as a defensive midfielder. The Spanish international also captained the club during his latter years at the club.

After announcing his retirement as a player, Guardiola became the manager of Barcelona B. He managed them for a year before taking over the reins of the senior squad, replacing the departing Frank Rijkaard in 2008.

Guardiola enjoyed incredible success with the club, winning three LaLiga titles and two Champions League titles among other honours. He has also received credit for his role in the development of Argentine forward Lionel Messi, now regarded by many as the greatest player to have played the game.

🗣️ — Pep Guardiola on the 2010/11 Barcelona squad. pic.twitter.com/zXgu7aLK66 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 27, 2020

The 49-year old's Manchester City spell was preceded by a three-year stint at Bayern Munich, where he was successful once more, winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles. The Spaniard establishing a style of play that is still lauded by Bayern players like David Alaba, four years after his departure.

Now at Manchester City, Guardiola has won two league titles, setting a record points tally during the 2017-18 season. He also became the first manager to win the English domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.

Barcelona have already changed managers once this season, appointing 61-year old Quique Setien after sacking Ernesto Valverde, who departed after two and a half seasons with the club. Setien has endured a difficult spell at the club so far, with arch-rivals Real Madrid only a point behind the Catalans having played a game less.

Quique Setien is the current Barcelona manager

The Camp Nou outfit have been in the news in recent days due to the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Arthur. The 23-year old is set to depart Barcelona and sign for Juventus, with the Italian club sending 30-year old Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic and €10 million along Barcelona's way.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with this move, with many believing that Barcelona should not have exchanged a midfielder yet to hit his prime for a veteran player.

With Barcelona interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, it has been reported that Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are set to leave the club as well to raise funds. Right-back Nelson Semedo has also been a player under heavy scrutiny.

