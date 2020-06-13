"I like to play, I like to feel important," says Barcelona star Vidal about a potential transfer

Barcelona midfielder admits he could leave the club if he does not get regular game time.

Barcelona star midfielder Arturo Vidal also talked about his relationship with Antonio Conte.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal spoke to Spanish outlet El Periodico ahead of Barcelona's game against Mallorca.

The Chilean midfielder, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2018, has admitted that he might leave the club if he doesn't get regular game time.

Arturo Vidal in action for Barcelona

"I feel loved, though the press is always talking about Barcelona DNA"

The 33-year old Vidal, considered by many to be one of the best midfielders of his generation, feels that he could play at the top level for two or three more years.

"Training like this I feel right now I can play at the top level for three or more years, the numbers speak for themselves, the GPS shows it."

Vidal wants to feel important https://t.co/l0ENypcc9e — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 13, 2020

Vidal also admitted that although his family are enjoying their stay in Barcelona, he has to look after his career.

"There are two months to go. But I want to feel important and if not, you have to look at your career. In Barcelona I'm having a spectacular time, my family is happy and I have very good team-mates."

Advertisement

The Chilean said that he liked to play as many important games as possible. He also stated that while fans are fond of him, the Spanish press often talk about him lacking the "Barca DNA".

"I like to play, I like to feel important. I don't mean every game, but the key ones, those that help you win titles. In the stadium and the street the fans make me feel loved. They like that I give my all, although the press is always talking about Barca DNA."

Vidal has previously played for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Bayern Munich in Europe. He made a name for himself in Italy, forming an effective midfield partnership with Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo under the management of Antonio Conte.

Speaking on his relationship with Conte, Vidal commented;

"We have an excellent relationship. He knows that I’m a winner, that he can trust me. That’s what I want here too. There’s two months left, and I hope to feel this trust here too."

Vidal and Conte during their Juventus days

The Barcelona midfielder ended the interview by talking about what he wanted to do post-retirement.

"In this isolation (break), I was taken by the desire to become a coach. I’ve had coaches of all styles and cultures. [Antonio] Conte, [Pep] Guardiola, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Jupp] Heynckes. Some of them have changed me a lot. Conte, I love him. Guardiola knows a lot about football. Heynckes and Ancelotti, too, the way they handled the squads. In time, I want to bring together the best in each and then make my career."

The Chilean moved to Barcelona for a fee of €19 million. In 84 games for the club in all competitions, Vidal has 9 goals and 10 assists.

He has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, with Inter Milan being credited with interest. As their manager is Conte, the links are understandable. Newcastle United and MLS side Inter Miami as well have registered an interest in signing the combative midfielder.

Inter Milan are no longer interested in Arturo Vidal, due to his age. [tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/bfeaMpiRfM — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 7, 2020

This season in the league, Vidal has appeared 22 times, scoring 6 goals.

Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid by two points in the league table. With each game now of paramount importance, Vidal will have to stay focussed in order to help his team.