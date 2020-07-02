Barcelona video "taken out of context," explains under-fire coach's father

Barcelona coach's father opens up on his son's relationship with his players

Barcelona are involved a heated title race, and are a point behind Real Madrid having played a game more

The relationship between Barcelona players and the coaching staff is said to be fragile

Recently a Barcelona video emerged in which star forward Lionel Messi seemed to be ignoring assistant manager Eder Sarabia in a match against Celta Vigo.

The video caused a huge debate about the relationship between the players and the coaching staff at Barcelona. With rumours already circulating about manager Quique Setien's future at the club, this video appeared to confirm suspicions.

However, Eder's father, Manu Sarabia, rubbished all the rumours.

Barcelona assitant manager Eder Sarabia and Lionel Messi

"He is delighted with his work." Barcelona coach happy at the club says father

Manu Sarabia is a former Spanish international who spent the majority of his career at Basque club Athletic Bilbao. A proficient goalscorer, he ended his career at Logrones, where he played alongside current Barcelona manager Quique Setien.

Quique Setien's Barcelona future is shrouded in darkness

Manu's son Eder joined Setien's coaching staff in 2015 when the Spaniard was managing Las Palmas. Ever since then the 39-year old has been Setien's assistant manager, from Real Betis to Barcelona.

Eder Sarabia has been in the news in the past few weeks due to his fragile relationship with the Barcelona players. The assistant manager was seen admonishing his players during the match against Real Madrid, something which was not well received. Setien had to apologize for Sarabia's behaviour to the Barcelona players, an action which left them bemused.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Sarabia once again found himself in the eye of the storm when a video emerged in which Argentine sensation Messi seemingly ignored him. During the drinks break, Sarabia was seen trying to give Messi instructions, only for the forward to walk away.

However, Manu Sarabia thinks that the video was taken out of context.

❗Possible tension between Eder Sarabia and Messi during a water break during the Celta game. Eder Sarabia tried to talk to Messi but Messi hardly reacted to his words and walked away. pic.twitter.com/zBxRQ240xk — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) June 29, 2020

"He is delighted with the work and involvement of the players. A specific move is taken out of context."

The 63-year old went on to state that the situation was hurtful.

"Of course this situation hurts me and that people talk about things that are not true."

Also Read: Barcelona working towards sensational Pep Guardiola return to replace under-fire Quique Setien

Regarding Messi and his son's interaction, Manu stated that certain moments elicit certain responses from players.

"It is an isolated play and the day to day is different. Sometimes we players respond in a certain way at a certain moment and it makes me sad and sad that everything gets mad."

🎙️ Eder Sarabia's father (Manu Sarabia):



"My son is delighted with the work and involvement of the players.



A specific move is taken out of context."



[Onda Cero]#ForçaBarça #FCB pic.twitter.com/z1zCupUJll — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) July 1, 2020

He stated that he believed his son was doing good work as the Barcelona assistant manager.

"What matters most to me is what my son transfers to me, which is passion and a great desire to work because I know my son and have confidence in him."

The former forward also explained why Eder had never made it as a player.

"He could not be a footballer because injuries prevented him and he has always liked the teams in which the game is the protagonist."

Barcelona are in disarray right now. Quique Setien's side drew against Atletico Madrid, having bottled two leads. This means that Barcelona are now a point behind table-toppers Real Madrid having played a game more. Setien's departure from the club seems inevitable, with Barcelona club legend Xavi and Barcelona B manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta touted as possible replacements.

Also Read: Barcelona players’ fractured relationship with coaching staff could push coach Quique Setién towards the exit door