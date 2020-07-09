5 Liverpool players who could leave this transfer window

We take a look at 5 players who could leave Liverpool this summer

With Liverpool targeting some big names, we look at players who could be making way by leaving the club

Abhinav Anand

Liverpool' Georginio Wijnaldum could leave this summer

Liverpool are Premier League champions. The Merseyside giants have well and truly established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe, playing an impressive brand of football under manager Jurgen Klopp. With the fortunes of the club looking up, Liverpool have been linked with some of the best footballers in the world.

However, there are certain players in the squad who could leave the club this summer. Due to lack of minutes or contractual stand-offs, these players could very well be playing for some other club at the end of the transfer window.

Klopp has already confirmed that Adam Lallana will be leaving the club at the end of the season, and that's why he does not feature here.

5 players who could leave Liverpool this summer

#5 XHERDAN SHAQIRI

Xherdan Shaqiri has barely played this season

Xherdan Shaqiri's arrival in 2018 from Stoke City for a fee of £13.5 was hailed by many as an astute signing. Shaqiri had been the star of a Stoke team which had been relegated that season. His performances piqued the interest of Jurgen Klopp, who sanctioned the move.

The winger had a good start to his Liverpool career, scoring twice against arch-rivals Manchester United in a Premier League match. However, Shaqiri has been unable to displace the fearsome attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Utilised as a squad player, the Swiss is said to be unhappy with his playing time. With the arrival of Takumi Minamino in January, Shaqiri has seemingly found himself surplus to requirements.

The former Bayern Munich man has made just nine appearances for Liverpool this season, out of which only three have been starts. He has scored one goal.

The 28-year old Shaqiri has been linked with a move to Newcastle United over the past few weeks.

#4 DEJAN LOVREN

Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move to Roma

One amongst many to have traversed the Southampton to Liverpool path, Dejan Lovren's Liverpool career looks set to come to an end this summer.

Lovren joined Liverpool from the Saints in 2014 for a fee of £20 million. He has been a good servant for the club, playing nearly 200 games for the club since then. However, the emergence of Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk has meant that Lovren's role has been reduced to that of a squad player.

The Croatian is said to be looking for a new club this summer. This season he has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal. While he is no bad defender, he has failed to provide the same level of confidence that Gomez has when playing with van Dijk.

The 31-year old has been linked with a move to Roma, with Liverpool said to be targeting a centre-back this summer.

#3 HARRY WILSON

Harry Wilson in action for Bournemouth

Arguably a harsh inclusion in this list. Harry Wilson is a Liverpool academy graduate, having joined the club in 2005 aged eight.

Now 23, Wilson has made one appearance for Liverpool, in the FA Cup. Currently on loan at Bournemouth, the winger certainly looks like a Premier League player, but not one who will break into the Liverpool first team.

The Wales international has made 27 appearances for the Cherries in the league, scoring seven goals. His free-kicks have been a delight to watch, but he has struggled in a lacklustre Bournemouth side fighting relegation.

Leeds United are said to be interested in him if they get promoted to the Premier League. It will be exciting to see the young winger play under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa if the move does take place.

#2 DIVOCK ORIGI

Divock Origi is a fan favourite

A cult favourite at Liverpool, and rightly so. Divock Origi's legacy at the club will be forever etched, having enjoyed a special 2018-19 season. During that season he scored the winner in the Merseyside derby. After that he would go on to score two against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg, to send Liverpool into the finals. Origi would then finish his dream season by scoring in the final as well as Liverpool lifted the trophy.

However, it looks like the time has come to bid adieu. Origi has been used as a squad player by Klopp, being rotated for one of the front three when needed. The forward is just 25, and it looks unlikely that he will be happy with a bench role for next season as well.

The Belgian has made 25 appearances in the Premier League this season, out of which only six have been starts. He has scored three goals and provided an assist.

With the likes of Minamino and Rhian Brewster in the squad, Origi looks like he could be on the move. Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown an interest in the former Lille man.

#1 GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM

Georginio Wijnaldum's contract expires in a year

Liverpool spending £23 million to prise Georginio Wijnaldum from a relegated Newcastle United raised many eyebrows. In hindsight though, one can confidently say that Liverpool made the right move.

Wijnaldum has been instrumental for Jurgen Klopp, with his dynamism and effectiveness at the heart of the Liverpool midfield winning him many fans. The Netherlands international has missed just 15 Premier League games in the last four seasons, highlighting his importance.

He has made 33 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals.

However, the 29-year old's contract expires in a year's time, and talks have been conducted for quite some time now. If Wijnaldum decides to not extend his contract, it would make sense for Liverpool to sell him this summer. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

