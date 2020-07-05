EPL transfer roundup: Liverpool receive Thiago boost, Chelsea step up Havertz chase, European giants declare Bellerin interest and more

Several EPL clubs are reportedly in the market for high-profile additions this summer.

The likes of Thiago, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho have all been linked with moves to the EPL in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has admitted Thiago could leave the club

With the rumour mill working non-stop, EPL clubs are looking to finish much of their summer shopping early. On that note, here are some of the hottest stories surrounding the English top-flight.

Major European clubs tracking Arsenal defender

Hector Bellerin could be set to depart EPL this summer

EPL giants Arsenal could be set to lose one of their big names this summer. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all keeping an eye on the club's right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the more valuable players in the EPL side's squad. However, with the club signing Portuguese right-back Cedric, manager Mikel Arteta could be willing to let go of Bellerin.

Arsenal need funds to sign players and the Spain international is seen as a sellable asset.

Bayern, PSG and Juventus are interested in Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín (25). Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be tempted to cash in on Bellerín to boost his spending power, having secured the permanent signing of Cédric Soares [@neilfissler] pic.twitter.com/koSrM628f5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 5, 2020

The 25-year old is yet to hit top form this season. However, many fans see him as a future Arsenal captain.

Paris Saint Germain interested in EPL attacker

Allan Saint-Maximin has had a good debut season in the EPL

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to Daily Mail.

Saint-Maximin has been one of the best players for the EPL side this season. The France U21 international joined the club last season from Nice for a fee of £16.5 million. He has gone on to become one of the most exciting players to watch in the EPL.

However, manager Steve Bruce is reportedly unwilling to sell one of his star players.

EPL target Kai Havertz not affordable for Bayern Munich

Kai Havertz could join Chelsea this summer

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race for youngster Kai Havertz by admitting that they will not be able to afford him, reports The Sun.

Havertz is seen as one of the best young players in Europe. Bayern Munich were linked with a move for him, but chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that a move is not possible,

This gives EPL giants Chelsea a clear run for their target. The Blues are known to be admirers of the German midfielder and have been touted as a possible destination. Manchester United and Liverpool are the other EPL clubs interested.

Multiple EPL clubs interested in Real Madrid outcast

James Rodriguez's Real Madrid nightmare looks set to come to an end

Multiple EPL clubs have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has one year left in his contract and Los Blancos are reluctant to let him go on a free. The Colombian is still highly regarded and EPL sides Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with him.

Rodriguez admitted recently that he wanted to play for Manchester United during his Porto days. However, the 28-year old is not a top target for the EPL giants this summer.

Tottenham set to battle Everton for Southampton midfielder

Tottenham and Everton are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

EPL sides Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will have to battle it out for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Daily Mail.

The Danish midfielder looks set to leave the Saints this summer, with Spurs touted as a possible destination. However, fellow EPL side Everton have now entered the discussion.

Hojbjerg has one year left in his contract and the 24-year old has spoken openly about his desire to leave the club. Last month, he was stripped of Southampton captaincy by manager Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Thiago could leave Bayern Munich, admits manager

Thiago is a Liverpool target

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago could leave the club this summer, manager Hansi Flick has admitted.

Thiago has refused to sign a new contract with the Bavarians. With just a year left in his contract, there have been heavy rumours linking him to EPL champions Liverpool.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick: “When you’re at a certain age ... you can feel the need to experience another big league. That is quite normal and that is also human.



“I’m trying my best to make sure Thiago stays here and that you can convince him to stay.” — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 5, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of the Spain international and would like to bring him to Anfield. EPL rivals Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation as well.

