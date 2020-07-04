Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth: 5 talking points | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford in the EPL today. Two goals from teenager Mason Greenwood and a goal each from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal for United.

Bournemouth's goals came from Junior Stanislas and Joshua King. Eddie Howe's men languish at 19th in the league table, with relegation looming.

Much has been made of the Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes midfield partnership for United. It was in full flow today, with both combining well with each other. However, it was teenager Mason Greenwood who stole the show, scoring two clinical goals to clinch victory for the Red Devils.

Here we look at five major talking points in the match.

Harry Maguire's mixed outing

Harry Maguire did not have the best of games

By now, it is a well-known fact that Harry Maguire is the most expensive defender in world football. He cost Manchester United £80 million when he joined the club from Leicester City.

Handed the armband by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is no denying that the England international has improved the United defence. However, against Bournemouth, he was at fault for the first goal. Bournemouth forward Junior Stanislas nutmegged Maguire before putting the ball past David de Gea.

Questions can be raised about de Gea's role in the goal as well. Despite that, the ease with which Stanislas got the ball past Maguire is worrisome. There remain major doubts over the current centre-back partnership of Maguire and Victor Lindelof. A pacier defender is needed, and if it is not Eric Bailly, then United need to scour the market for one.

Mason Greenwood is the real deal

Mason Greenwood celebrating one of his goals

What a player. The hype around Mason Greenwood was huge, and so far, it is justified. The teenager is seen as the next big player out of United's academy. His goal against Bournemouth was a great finish, a strong strike from his left foot which the Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale couldn't deal with. His second one was off his right, a sharp strike which flew past Ramsdale.

Solskjaer's initial wariness regarding Greenwood's appearances for the senior team looks like a good decision in hindsight. The player has grown into his role in the forward line, combining well with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The 18-year old has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for United this season. An incredible return, and quite clearly, there is more to come from the prodigious teenager.

Anthony Martial is Manchester United's no.9

Anthony Martial scored a stunner against Bournemouth

Anthony Martial's goal against Bournemouth was a thing of beauty. A swirling shot which found the top corner, the Frenchman's goal was the goal of the match.

Comparisons with Thierry Henry were always there, but now they have escalated. After a tough time under Jose Mourinho, Martial seems to have found his feet under Solksjaer. The goal against Bournemouth was his 20th, the first time he has scored 20 goals in his career.

His connection with Rashford has grown over the years. Meanwhile, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba behind him, surely United will not be in the market for a no.9 for a little while.

Bournemouth can survive the drop

Bournemouth are languishing in 19th

Bournemouth are currently 19th in the table having played 33 games. They are a point behind 17th placed Watford, who have played a game less.

Eddie Howe's men showed fight against a good United side, pressing well and working hard throughout the game. Their forward line has pace and power. Better decisions in the final third and a little pragmatism won't be frowned upon.

Bournemouth have some good players in their ranks and a capable coach in Howe. Playing attractive football is important, but Bournemouth at times look naive with regards to defending.

They scored two goals against one of Europe's statistically best defences. There is certainly hope for the Cherries.

Bruno Fernandes is the talisman of Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes scored a clever freekick

What a signing. Bruno Fernandes scored his sixth league goal in his ninth appearance, a clever freekick Ramsdale had no chance with.

The midfielder's influence was palpable throughout the game, with the Portuguese's confidence and creativity fuelling this United midfield. Paul Pogba's return has provided the swagger that United needed, but Fernandes is undoubtedly the man who makes things happen at United now.

The 25-year old's arrival in January completely changed United's fortunes. Post-lockdown, that hasn't dwindled. Fernandes' ability to constantly be present for his teammates and not shirk away from his responsibilities means that he is already a fan favourite among the Old Trafford faithful now.

