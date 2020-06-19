EPL star Bruno Fernandes sheds light on Paul Pogba, conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo and more

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he cannot wait to play alongside fellow EPL superstar Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese midfielder also opened up on his conversation with EPL legend and former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes joined the EPL club in the January transfer window

Bruno Fernandes has been on fire since joining EPL giants Manchester United earlier this year. Already a fan favourite, the Red Devils superstar talked to ESPN Brasil about his ambitions, Paul Pogba, and other topics.

EPL star relishing Paul Pogba link-up

The Portuguese midfielder talked about a potential midfield partnership in the EPL with the talented Paul Pogba.

Pogba has missed the majority of the season for the EPL side so far due to injuries. However, he is expected to make an appearance against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

"I already know Paul from Italy, from playing against each other, we have spoken a few times in Italy. Training with great players makes our game easier."

The 25-year old added that he enjoys a good relationship with the Frenchman away from the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United will become stronger with me and Pogba — utdreport (@utdreport) June 19, 2020

"I think we have a good relationship beyond the pitch. We talked several times, we even joked several times. I believe that Paul's ambitions are the same as mine."

EPL's newest star was effusive in his praise for the 27-year old Pogba.

Paul Pogba is expected to return to the EPL giants midfield

"We are two players who create many goal opportunities during the game. I believe that with Paul's return we will become even stronger than we were."

Fernandes also talked about how EPL great Cristiano Ronaldo had been in touch with him after he sealed a move to Manchester United.

"He spoke well of me from what I hear, from what was said to me by Mr. Solksjaer. Not long ago Cristiano sent me a message, asked if everything was going well, if I was adapting well and everything."

The midfielder then went on to state his admiration for the superstar forward.

"He's a person I have great consideration for, he's been an idol since my childhood. To be able to talk to him, have his opinion, his advice, represent the national team with him, is something spectacular."

Fernandes has been in phenomenal form since joining the EPL giants from Sporting Lisbon in January for a fee of £47 million. In five EPL appearances, the Portuguese midfielder has contributed to two goals and three assists. Fernandes also manages nearly two key passes and 4.8 shots per game, underlying his importance to the team.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 5️⃣ #PL goals since his debut, more than any of his team-mates#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/YMW3XtiKku — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2020

Manchester United are fighting for a Champions League spot this season. They lie 5th in the EPL table, three points behind Chelsea. If Manchester City's Champions League ban is upheld, the 5th spot will automatically become a Champions League spot. However, with Sheffield United just a point behind them in 6th, EPL giants Manchester United cannot afford any slip-ups.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that apart from centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, everyone else is fit for the match against Tottenham. While the likes of Pogba and star forward Marcus Rashford might not start from the get-go, there is a high chance that they will feature at some point.

