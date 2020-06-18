Manchester United vs Tottenham combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to lock horns in the Premier League this week.

With several key players returning for both sides, here is the combined XI between the Red Devils and Spurs.

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

With the EPL set to return from tonight, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eager to see their favourite sides battle it out in what is arguably the most competitive league in the world. Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is undoubtedly going to be one of the most-watched matches this weekend.

Lots of narratives surround this game. The return of star players Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford from injury for Manchester United, as well as the possible beginning of an exciting midfield partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes has grabbed the headlines.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford in December, with Rashford getting both goals. Mourinho would like to set the record straight.

In this article, we list a few players from each team in a combined starting XI.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea has been United's best player since the Ferguson era

This has been one of David de Gea's worst seasons for Manchester United during his time there. Having said that, he gets into this team simply because Tottenham Hotspur's starting goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.

De Gea has been everpresent for United this season. However, his form has been a cause of concern. While he has made some crucial saves, lapses in concentration have costed United dearly.

A three-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and often regarded as Manchester United's best player since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, de Gea ranks 24th for penalty area saves and 24th for total saves made per game this season.

Dean Henderson vs David De Gea's stats so far this season. Could be an almighty scrap between the sticks if #MUFC get the Englishman back next season pic.twitter.com/R9dMGUiNUx — Alex Terrell (@alxterrell) June 15, 2020

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw

Toby Alderweireld celebrates a goal

The first Tottenham player to feature in this team, Toby Alderweireld has been a constant presence for Spurs this season and his leadership abilities have stood out. With fellow centre-back Vertonghen slowing down, Alderweireld has taken over. Mourinho highly values his ball-playing ability and he penned a new contract last December to ensure that he stays with Spurs till 2023.

Captain of Manchester United, all eyes have been on Harry Maguire this season. The towering Englishman was bought by the Red Devils for £80 million last summer, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

While they might have overpaid, Maguire certainly has made the United backline better. An assured header of the ball, his ability to bring the ball out from the back has been useful for Solskjaer's side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for Manchester United

At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is an instant pick. The Englishman's defensive prowess and love for a tackle are well known. He makes 5.8 tackles and interceptions per game, as compared to Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, who makes 4.6 per game.

Luke Shaw is perhaps a controversial pick. Tottenham, however, have a scarcity of left-backs. Ben Davies has barely featured under Mourinho, while Danny Rose was shipped out on loan to Newcastle United. Centre-back Jan Vertonghen has often played in that position.

Shaw's stats are nothing extraordinary. He makes 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game and has zero goals and zero assists. But such is Spurs' situation that Shaw features here.

Midfielders: Giovani lo Celso, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United fans are eagerly looking forward to Paul Pogba's return

Giovani Lo Celso took a little time to adapt to the English league, but he has been in good form ever since.

The Argentine midfielder is starting to become a pivotal part of the Tottenham midfield, as he showed with his displays before the enforced break. Playing in a variety of midfield positions, Lo Celso looks set to have a long spell with the Lilywhites.

Giovani Lo Celso can become Jose Mourinho's main man at Tottenham.https://t.co/1UjRpuBSQh — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) June 12, 2020

Picking Paul Pogba over Manchester United midfielder Fred based on this season might seem controversial. However, Pogba's talent and Premier League experience is the reason behind his inclusion.

The Frenchman has barely featured this season due to injuries. However, whenever he has played, Manchester United have looked like a side transformed. His cameo appearance against Watford and his performance against Chelsea on the opening day is a testament to that statement.

Bruno Fernandes' arrival has rejuvenated United. With Dele Alli set to miss the United game, Fernandes will slot into the no.10 role seamlessly. In 5 EPL games, the Portuguese international has contributed to two goals and three assists and has already become a fan favourite. His creativity has been vital in Pogba's absence.

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane

Marcus Rashford's return will boost Manchester United

Marcus Rashford might prefer to play as a striker, but for convenience purposes, he plays on the left for this team.

The English forward was arguably United's best player before a horrible injury derailed his season. Expected to be out for the entirety of the season, the three-month break came at the right time for him. In 22 EPL games, Rashford has scored 14 goals, with his pace and trickery causing all sorts of problem for opposition defences.

Son Heung-Min has become one of Tottenham's most important players. The South Korean winger, who was very close to being sold after a poor first season, is regarded as one of the best wingers in the league currently.

In 20 starts, Son has scored nine goals and provided seven assists this season. He will play as the right-sided winger in this team.

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham Hotspur

Both Harry Kane and Anthony Martial have scored 11 goals this season, with Kane doing so in 20 appearances and Martial, 23.

While Martial has undoubtedly taken a step in the right direction this season, Kane remains the better all-round player. Certain critics say that Kane has started to decline, and while there may be an element of truth to that, the striker remains a top player.