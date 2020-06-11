EPL giants Manchester United fail with ambitious €100 million bid for Barcelona superstar

Barcelona have rejected a bid for Ansu Fati from EPL giants Manchester United, reports Duncan Castles.

Fati is regarded as one of the best young prospects to have emerged out of La Masia in recent years. He has been one of the shining lights of Barcelona season, making his breakthrough into the senior squad aged just 16.

Multiple EPL clubs show interest

Manchester United are not the only club to show admiration for Fati. The 17-year old winger has been linked with EPL club Newcastle United as well. Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have also made enquiries.

Before even appearing for the reserves, Fati made his debut for the senior team in a 5-2 home win against Real Betis. He replaced fellow La Masia graduate Carles Perez. He is the second-youngest player to debut for the club.

In his second league game for the Barcelona, Fati scored his first professional goal in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna. This made him Barcelona's youngest ever goalscorer and the third-youngest goalscorer in the history of La Liga.

This season, Fati has appeared 24 times for the senior team in all competitions. He has scored 5 goals and assisted once.

The brimming well that is Barcelona's fabled La Masia has somewhat dried up in recent years, but when it comes to Ansu Fati, the hype is real 🔥 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 6, 2020

Fati signed a new three-year deal with Barcelona in December last year. This contract included a £144 million release clause.

Barcelona have been criticized over the past few years for failing to make proper use of their academy. La Masia graduates are often sold by the club with a buy-back clause in the contract, a practice which fans clearly detest.

There is a pervading opinion that the likes of Alex Grimaldo, Andre Onana and Marc Bartra, all La Masia graduates performing well at their respective clubs, could have done a job at Barcelona.

And with the likes of Fati and Riqui Puig highly regarded, there is a fear that the club might take the well-trodden path once again. Carles Alena, the Barcelona B captain and regarded as a future Barcelona midfielder, was sent out on loan to Real Betis last season, a move not liked by many.

Riqui Puig is highly regarded at Barcelona

On the other hand, EPL giants Manchester United's interest in Fati is understandable. Manchester United regard Fati as an alternative option to Jadon Sancho, in case the Englishman's move to the EPL fails to materialise.

Fellow EPL side Newcastle United are about to have new Saudi Arabian owners, if rumours are true. Apart from Fati, they have shown an interest in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the EPL. Kai Havertz is another player who interests them.

It might be in Fati's interest to avoid the EPL at this stage of his career. If a move has to be made, a switch to Borussia Dortmund makes most sense. Although Fati is a left-winger, Sancho's potential departure to the EPL, Marco Reus' fitness struggles, and Mario Gotze's departure would mean that there would be a place for him in that forward line.