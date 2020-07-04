×
Reports: EPL giants close in as Real Madrid forced to cut losses on James Rodriguez

  • James Rodriguez will leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks and several EPL clubs want to secure his services.
  • The Colombian midfielder has been a fringe player for Real Madrid this season and will be available for a low fee.
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 21:11 IST
James Rodriguez is set to leave Real Madrid
James Rodriguez is set to leave Real Madrid

According to reports published by Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid may have to sell Colombian star James Rodriguez for a severely reduced transfer fee in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Colombian midfielder has failed to make his presence felt at Real Madrid and has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Rodriguez has spent most of the season on the bench and has grown increasingly frustrated with his situation at Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez has started very few games in La Liga this season and is seemingly not in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the future. The Colombian star is usually a visibly distraught figure on the bench and will surely leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Several clubs are interested in securing the Real Madrid midfielder's services and will bid for James Rodriguez in the transfer window.

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez may be available for a bargain price

James Rodriguez has failed to impress Real Madrid
James Rodriguez has failed to impress Real Madrid

With James Rodriguez struggling at Real Madrid, several EPL clubs have taken note of the talented midfielder's situation and will likely be engaged in a bidding war for the midfielder in the coming months.

James Rodriguez is only 28 years of age and still has a few good years left in him. Given his low number of appearances for Real Madrid this season, it is difficult to gauge whether the Colombian star can roll back the years and deliver for his new club.

James Rodriguez has been linked to several clubs over the few past weeks. While Italian giants Juventus and Napoli were interested in the Real Madrid star, the two clubs seem to have moved on from Real Madrid's wantaway midfielder.

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has also attracted interest from the EPL as Manchester United, Everton, and Arsenal are gearing up to bid for the technically gifted maestro. James Rodriguez has lost his place to Federico Valverde in Real Madrid's lineup and is not on the best of terms with Zinedine Zidane.

According to Marca, James Rodriguez will be available for a fee of €25 million in the upcoming transfer window. For a player as remarkably talented as James Rodriguez, the price quoted in the report is incredibly low and is sure to bring several EPL giants to Real Madrid's doorstep.

James Rodriguez did well for Bayern Munich
James Rodriguez did well for Bayern Munich

The ostracised Real Madrid star was on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2018/19 season and did well in the Bundesliga. James Rodriguez wanted to play for Zinedine Zidane and returned to Real Madrid the following season under the impression that he would be given a chance.

Real Madrid is currently 4 points clear at the top of the La Liga table with a game in hand against Athletic Bilbao and is likely to reclaim the title from Barcelona. If James Rodriguez does leave Real Madrid for the EPL, he will most likely leave with a La Liga title under his belt.

Published 04 Jul 2020, 21:11 IST
