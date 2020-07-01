Real Madrid manager Zidane addresses issues with James Rodriguez, claims "he tells the truth"

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has spoken about his relationship with James Rodriguez.

The Colombian midfielder is frustrated with his situation at Real Madrid and is likely to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

James Rodriguez does not particularly get along with Zinedine Zidane

According to a report published by Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has responded to allegations that he neglects James Rodriguez and has revealed his feelings about the fractious relationship that he shares with the Real Madrid star.

James Rodriguez has struggled to find playing time for Real Madrid this season and is linked with an imminent move away from the club.

Zidane reaccionó tras polémicas declaraciones de James https://t.co/lt4C7kX1a3 — La FM (@lafm) July 1, 2020

The Colombian midfielder has fallen below Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the pecking order and has claimed that he is dissatisfied with his situation at Real Madrid on several occasions.

Also Read: Real Madrid star James Rodriguez slams critics and describes his relationship with Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez does not get along with Zinedine Zidane

James Rodriguez is an ostracised figure at Real Madrid

Advertisement

James Rodriguez is one of the most unhappy figures in the Real Madrid dressing room. The midfielder has made his feelings clear to the Real Madrid management and will probably not be at the club next season.

Zinedine Zidane has been very diplomatic about his relationships with James Rodriguez and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the past. The Real Madrid legend spoke about James Rodriguez in a recent interview and claimed that the midfielder has made his intentions clear to the rest of the squad.

"James tells the truth, he wants to play more and it is normal. I understand him. He is here, he is training and we will continue to the end in this way."

Bale and James showed that Zidane was right



Neither took their chance to impress



🙄https://t.co/ZNiDCxIiWi pic.twitter.com/ehUkRyrAe7 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 26, 2020

James Rodriguez often cuts a forlorn figure on the bench for Real Madrid. The midfielder is yet to make an impact in La Liga and will likely serve as a fringe player for the remainder of the season. Zidane has brought the best out of the midfielder in the past but with new talent flooding into Real Madrid, Rodriguez has struggled to settle into his role.

The Colombian midfielder was loaned to Bayern Munich for the 2018/19 season and played a vital role as the German giants marched to yet another Bundesliga title. At the end of the season, however, James Rodriguez revealed his desire to return to Real Madrid and prove himself to Zinedine Zidane.

All has not gone well for James Rodriguez at Real Madrid. The talented midfielder was consigned to a role on the bench by Zinedine Zidane and made a rare start against Real Sociedad a few days ago.

James Rodriguez was in the starting lineup against Real Sociedad

James Rodriguez failed to make the most of the rare opportunity that came his way and was virtually invisible against Real Sociedad. The Colombian superstar will not get many more chances to prove his mettle to Zinedine Zidane and will have to work harder if he wants to stay at the club.

Real Madrid is currently a point ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga title race and has a game in hand. With Zinedine Zidane at the helm and Karim Benzema in excellent touch, Los Blancos are favourites to win the league title.

Also Read: Real Madrid dealt a blow in Eduardo Camavinga pursuit as Rennes confirm plans to keep him next season