Real Madrid dealt blow in Eduardo Camavinga pursuit as Rennes confirm plans to keep him next season

Real Madrid's primary transfer target is set to stay in France for one more season.

Rennes sporting director has confirmed that he expects Eduardo Camavinga to play for the club next season.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been dealt a severe blow in their pursuit of Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

The defensive midfielder, regarded as one of the best young prospects in world football, has been persistently linked with a move to Spain. However, that deal might not happen this season.

Rennes willing to reject €80 million offers from Real Madrid

Florian Maurice, Rennes sporting director, recently confirmed that the club intend to keep the Eduardo Camavinga for next season.

"The departure of Camavinga has not been discussed. There has never been a real interest. Since my arrival, it was clear that we would do the project with him."

The 46-year-old also admitted that Rennes would even reject an €80 million bid from Real Madrid or any other club for Camavinga's services.

"If Real Madrid offers 80 million as it is said by him? The answer is no. We want continue with him so that he continues to evolve at the Stade Rennais."

Maurice went on to state that while he would listen to the youngster's desire to play elsewhere, he expects him to honour his contract with the club.

"It should be noted that the player may have the desire to go play elsewhere , I will listen to him, but at the moment he has a valid contract with Stade Rennais."

Camavinga has been a revelation in Ligue 1 ever since his debut as a 16-year old in 2019. The France U21 international has been a constant presence in the Rennes first team since then.

The 17-year-old, who is a Rennes academy graduate, has made 43 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring a goal and providing two assists. The Angola-born midfielder has made 25 appearances in the league this season.

He averages 4.2 tackles per game- the highest in the Rennes squad- and makes 1.2 interceptions per game, which is the second-highest in his team. A defensive powerhouse with lots of room to grow, it is easy to see why Real Madrid are interested in him.

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga was the only player to make 100+ tackles in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season.



❍ 25 games

❍ 214 duels won

❍ 147 recoveries

❍ 105 tackles



And now Rennes have UCL football. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tsFlcEdqqL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 30, 2020

However, Maurice's comments may very well put a spanner in the works. Real Madrid are not the only club linked with Camavinga over the last year. French giants Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be interested in him as well. Meanwhile, EPL giants Manchester United have submitted multiple proposals to Rennes for the young talent's signature.

Real Madrid have recently been targeting quite a handful of young midfielders. Apart from Camavinga, they have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. It was reported that the German club had rejected an offer of £71 million from Los Blancos for the 21-year old.

With Casemiro now 28, it would be fair to assume that Real Madrid are eyeing options who can ease into the defensive midfield role. The Brazilian has been one of the best players for Los Blancos in the last few years and replacing him will not be easy. Camavinga, who can also play in a more central position, is seen as the ideal option.