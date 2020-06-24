Real Madrid star James Rodriguez slams critics and describes relationship with Zidane

In a sensational interview, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has claimed that he does not have any problem with Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombian superstar lashed out at his critics for inventing stories about his alleged lack of professionalism.

Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez has spoken about his relationship with Zinedine Zidane

In an interview with Gol Caracol, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has hit back at his critics and has rubbished rumours of his lack of professionalism under Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombian star has struggled for a place in Real Madrid's starting eleven this season and is likely to leave the club in the coming months.

James Rodríguez lamenta que no le dejaran marchar "al club que quería ir": "Tuve una oferta muy buena de España, pero la rechazaron" https://t.co/KeNyqz8Vp4 — Antena 3 Deportes (@Antena3Deportes) June 24, 2020

In the interview, James Rodriguez claimed that he wanted to understand why he has not been getting opportunities to play for Real Madrid's first team. The midfielder started his first match in several months against Real Sociedad and will likely be relegated to the bench yet again against Mallorca.

"Why don't I play? That is a good question and I would also like to know."

James Rodriguez returned from a lengthy loan spell at Bayern Munich at the start of the season and has not been able to find his way into Real Madrid's plans. The talented midfielder is likely to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Also Read: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos become La Liga favourites with crucial 3 points | La Liga 2019-20

Advertisement

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez not happy with his situation under Zinedine Zidane

James Rodriguez has struggled at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is an ostracised figure at the club. The Colombian started his first game in nearly a year against Real Sociedad and will look to leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Several rumours have surrounded James Rodriguez as Real Madrid looks to cash in on the talented midfielder while it can. In the interview, Rodriguez addressed rumours of his lack of professionalism at the club and slammed his critics for their unfair assessment of the Real Madrid star's behaviour.

"A lot of things are said about me and almost all are lie. What bothers me most is that my professionalism is doubted. I do not accept that. I am very professional, that is why I have gotten to where I am."

James Rodriguez n'y a pas été de main morte ! https://t.co/6XIntpXk4q — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) June 24, 2020

James Rodriguez also claimed that despite the distinct lack of playing time, the Real Madrid superstar has continued to work hard in training in an attempt to impress Zinedine Zidane.

"People who are next to me and have worked with me know what I am talking about. I take care of myself like no one else. I train a lot in my day-to-day life. I always want to improve."

The Colombian midfielder also went on to describe his relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and said that despite the lack of playing time, there were no hard feelings between the two.

James Rodriguez has not had the best of seasons at Real Madrid

"There was never any problem with Zidane. Every coach has their tastes, and we have a normal working relationship. I don't have a central role, but I am training and working for when it is my turn, so I can do well."

Real Madrid is currently behind Barcelona in the La Liga table but will look to defeat Mallorca later tonight to regain the top spot. James Rodriguez played a few days ago against Real Sociedad and is unlikely to feature in today's match.

Also Read: RM vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 24th, 2020