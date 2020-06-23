RM vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the RM vs MLC football match.

Real Madrid will be hosting Mallorca at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will look to consolidate its hold on La Liga's top spot against Mallorca

Real Madrid is set to take on a plucky Mallorca side tomorrow at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. With Mallorca currently battling relegation, Real Madrid is the clear favourite going into this fixture.

Los Blancos have won all their games since the restart of the La Liga season and are currently the favourites to win the title. Real Madrid overcame an excellent Real Sociedad side over the weekend to move to the top of the table.

With Barcelona playing before Real Madrid and possibly picking up a victory, the pressure will be on Zinedine Zidane's men to give it their all against Mallorca and retain their hold on La Liga's top spot.

RM vs MLC Squads

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernández; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina , Miquel Parera, Jesus Ruiz; Alejandro Pozo, Martin Valjent, Aleksandar Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Joan Sastre, Xisco Campos; Iddrisu Mohammed, Josep Sene, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Romero, Cucho Hernandez, Aleix Febas, ; Ante Budimir, Abdon Prats, Junior Lago, Yannis Salibur, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Pablo Chavarria

RM vs MLC Playing XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina; Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo; Alejandro Pozo, Lago Junior, Cucho Hernandez, Iddrisu Baba; Takefusa Kubo, Ante Budimir

Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca

Date: June 25th, 2020 at 1.30 AM IST

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid

RM v MLC Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

RM v MLC Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Antonio Raillo, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Salva Sevilla, Takefusa Kubo; Karim Benzema, Ante Budimir

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Eden Hazard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Antonio Raillo, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo; Karim Benzema

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Toni Kroos

