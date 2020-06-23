×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

RM vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 24th, 2020

  • Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the RM vs MLC football match.
  • Real Madrid will be hosting Mallorca at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Wednesday.
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 23 Jun 2020, 22:08 IST
Real Madrid will look to consolidate its hold on La Liga
Real Madrid will look to consolidate its hold on La Liga's top spot against Mallorca

Real Madrid is set to take on a plucky Mallorca side tomorrow at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. With Mallorca currently battling relegation, Real Madrid is the clear favourite going into this fixture.

Los Blancos have won all their games since the restart of the La Liga season and are currently the favourites to win the title. Real Madrid overcame an excellent Real Sociedad side over the weekend to move to the top of the table.

With Barcelona playing before Real Madrid and possibly picking up a victory, the pressure will be on Zinedine Zidane's men to give it their all against Mallorca and retain their hold on La Liga's top spot.

RM vs MLC Squads

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernández; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina , Miquel Parera, Jesus Ruiz; Alejandro Pozo, Martin Valjent, Aleksandar Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Joan Sastre, Xisco Campos; Iddrisu Mohammed, Josep Sene, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Romero, Cucho Hernandez, Aleix Febas, ; Ante Budimir, Abdon Prats, Junior Lago, Yannis Salibur, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Pablo Chavarria

Also Read: Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca: Prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Advertisement

RM vs MLC Playing XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina; Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo; Alejandro Pozo, Lago Junior, Cucho Hernandez, Iddrisu Baba; Takefusa Kubo, Ante Budimir

Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca

Date: June 25th, 2020 at 1.30 AM IST

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid

RM v MLC Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

RM v MLC Dream11 tips
RM v MLC Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Antonio Raillo, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Salva Sevilla, Takefusa Kubo; Karim Benzema, Ante Budimir

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Eden Hazard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Antonio Raillo, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo; Karim Benzema

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Toni Kroos

Also Read: Real Madrid manager reveals selection dilemma ahead of Mallorca fixture

Published 23 Jun 2020, 21:57 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football RCD Mallorca Football Eden Hazard Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 31
FT VIL SEV
2 - 2
 Villarreal vs Sevilla
FT LEG GRA
0 - 0
 Leganés vs Granada
Today LEV ATL 11:00 PM Levante vs Atlético Madrid
Today REA GET 11:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Getafe
Tomorrow BAR ATH 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow DEP OSA 11:00 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna
Tomorrow REA CEL 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
25 Jun REA MAL 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Mallorca
25 Jun EIB VAL 11:00 PM Eibar vs Valencia
26 Jun REA ESP 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Espanyol
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी