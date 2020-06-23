Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca: Prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2019-20

After replacing Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga standings, can Real Madrid continue their winning run in the league?

Real Madrid welcome 18th placed Mallorca in their next LaLiga fixture.

Real Madrid dethroned Barcelona as the leaders in LaLiga after their win over Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in the LaLiga standings after another convincing win over Real Sociedad. A 2-1 win over La Real in their first away game since the lockdown meant that they made it three wins in a row, but can they make it four when they host RCD Mallorca on Wednesday?

Los Blancos have got off to a blazing start since LaLiga resumed and have scored eight goals in three games, with striker Karim Benzema in red-hot form.

RCD Mallorca, on the other hand, have experienced completely different fortunes. They tasted two defeats in their first two games and drew their last game against Leganes, in which they also scored their first goal since returning to action.

On paper, it seems like a pretty straightforward affair for Madrid, but we should not forget that Los Bermellones are one of the only three sides to have registered a victory against the leaders this season.

With that being said, here's what we can expect from the game when the first-placed side of the league takes on the 18th-placed club on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca Head-to-Head:

The two sides have met each other in league fixtures 57 times, and Real Madrid have emerged victorious on 36 occasions. Mallorca won 10 games, while 11 ended as a draw.

In October last year, the sides met for the first time in six years and Mallorca managed to upset the LaLiga giants as the game ended in a 1-0 victory for Vicente Moreno's men. It was the Balearic Islanders' first win over Madrid in over 10 years and that win also brought Los Blancos' eight-match unbeaten streak to an end.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-L-W-L.

RCD Mallorca form guide: D-L-L-W-L-D.

Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca team news:

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid:

One of the biggest headaches for Zinedine Zidane for the upcoming fixture is the fitness of captain Sergio Ramos, who scored his 68th LaLiga goal in their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. He picked up a knock to his knee and had to be taken off in the 60th minute, shortly after successfully converted a penalty from the spot.

Zidane has claimed that the defender's injury is not serious and only a knock, but with a packed schedule and the LaLiga title to play for, it is expected that he will be rested for the game against Mallorca.

Isco (hamstring) and Nacho (thigh), Lucas Vázquez (calf) are all recovering from their injuries and worked individually on the pitch in their latest training sessions.

Luka Jovic is said to have made a speedy recovery from his injury, but is still around two weeks away from match-fitness and will have to sit this one out.

Casemiro picked up a yellow card in the game against Sociedad and will be suspended for this game.

Injuries: Sergio Ramos (knock), Nacho (thigh), Luka Jovic (fractured foot)

Doubtful: Lucas Vazquez (muscle strain)

Suspensions: Casemiro (yellow card accumulation)

Mallorca:

As for the visitors, defenders Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris are long-term absentees, while midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung is lacking match fitness and is a major doubt. On-loan goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto will also remain out of contention due to a foot injury.

Injuries: Lumor Agbenyenu (foot), Leonardo Koutris (ACL), Fabricio Agosto (foot)

Doubtful: Ki Sung-Yeung (match fitness)

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca Predicted XIs:

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Éder Militão, Marcelo; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Vinícius Junior, Karim Benzema.

RCD Mallorca (4-4-2): Manolo Reina; Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo; Alejandro Pozo, Lago Junior, Aleix Febas, Iddrisu Baba; Takefusa Kubo, Juan Camilo Hernandez.

Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca Prediction

Real Madrid have displayed a calm and determined demeanour since the return of LaLiga. They have found the back of the net with a certain level of ease, with the Hazard-Benzema partnership looking more dangerous with each passing day.

It would take nothing less than a miracle for Mallorca to record a win against the in-form Real Madrid team and we think it will be another easy win for the home side.

Final Verdict: Real Madrid 3-0 RCD Mallorca