Real Madrid manager reveals selection dilemma ahead of Mallorca fixture

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane revealed that he has some difficult choices to make ahead of the club's match against Mallorca tomorrow.

The French manager also discussed the availability of Real Madrid superstars Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale is an ostracised figure in the Real Madrid dressing room

In a press conference leading up to Real Madrid's fixture against Mallorca this week, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made some interesting comments about some of his star players.

The legendary Real Madrid midfielder discussed Vinicius' brilliant performance against Real Sociedad and was asked whether the Brazilian would be preferred over Real Madrid talisman Eden Hazard.

Zinedine Zidane admits he may have to choose between star attackers https://t.co/noqDwIgK8O — Nigeria Newsdesk (@NigeriaNewsdesk) June 23, 2020

Vinicius Jr. was at his mesmerising best for Real Madrid last week and was nearly unplayable against Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane gave the talented Brazilian youngster an opportunity ahead of former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

"Vinicius is 19 years old and has to learn many more things. He is a player who wants to work and that is what he is doing. The other day he did great and has to go little by little. We have a very good player for the present and the future."

Eden Hazard has also been in good touch for Real Madrid since the restart of the La Liga season and will likely remain the first-choice winger from the club. However, the Belgian cannot afford any distractions with Real Madrid's young talents vying for a place in the starting eleven.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane sends cryptic messages about Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is unlikely to feature against Mallorca

Gareth Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane and the rest of Real Madrid's squad has not been particularly positive in recent weeks. The Welsh winger has not been given an opportunity to grace the pitch with his presence and seems to have no problem with seeing out his contract on the bench.

Much has been said about Gareth Bale's role under the Real Madrid manager. Zinedine Zidane was fairly diplomatic in his press conference and refused to court controversy by commenting on Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid.

However, the French manager did state that the winger is available against Mallorca and may well play a part in the match.

"Tomorrow we have a game and we are all there, Bale too."

It has been claimed that high-earning superstar Gareth Bale, who has not featured much this season, has essentially been blacklisted by manager Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. #SLInt https://t.co/XOoWxEDB69 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) June 23, 2020

Real Madrid's speedster Gareth Bale has not been particularly focussed in the past few months and is facing the wrath of Zinedine Zidane. With Real Madrid's extensive squad depth, it is exceedingly unlikely that the Welsh winger will play a part in the club's fixture against Mallorca tomorrow.

Mallorca will quite possibly be fielding its own Real Madrid prodigy as Takefusa Kubo is likely to play a pivotal role against his parent club in the fixture. The Japanese sensation has been Mallorca's best player this season and will relish the prospect of facing Real Madrid.

Takefusa Kubo has been in exceptional form this season

Real Madrid is currently on top of the La Liga table and is level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona. In a head-to-head battle between the two Spanish giants, Los Blancos emerge victorious on account of the side's 2-0 victory over Barcelona in March earlier this year.

With Barcelona's difficult run of fixtures in the coming weeks, the onus is on Real Madrid to stamp its authority on the La Liga race and snatch the Spanish crown from Barcelona.

