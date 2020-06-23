"One day the schedule, one day the referees," Real Madrid boss Zidane slams comments on La Liga leaders

Zinedine Zidane opens up on the campaign against Real Madrid.

Zidane believes it's important to stay focused and not bother about the remarks made on Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane addressed a host of issues ahead of his side's clash against Mallorca.

There have been numerous fingers pointed at Real Madrid for decisions going their way and them having a relatively relaxed schedule in the coming days, but Zidane rubbished each of them and claimed that he is only focused on their next assignment.

Zidane, tired of the negative remarks made about Real Madrid, added that he has his own opinion to share too. The former midfielder also assessed his opponents in Mallorca and mentioned what his troops need to do in order to beat them.

Real Madrid have dug out results since returning to the La Liga post lockdown, accumulating a hat-trick of wins that now sees them level on points with fierce rivals Barcelona. They beat Eibar by 3-1, Valencia 3-0 and most recently, defeated Real Sociedad by the scoreline of 2-1.

Also read: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gives perfect reply to Pique's VAR jibe

"I only think about field of play," — Real Madrid's Zidane

Zidane is tired of the referee talk against Real Madrid

Advertisement

They have, however, had their share of fortune in a couple of those games. Real Madrid were lucky to see a Rodrego Moreno goal wrongly deemed offside in their win over Valencia, while in the previous game, an Adnan Januzaj goal was controversially chalked off as well.

It further rubbed salt into Sociedad's wounds, as Karim Benzema stepped up just a couple of minutes after that incident to score what would be the decisive goal.

As a result, Real Madrid are now sitting on top of the table with form and fortune on their side. There have been suggestions over a campaign against Real Madrid by the Spanish media, but Zidane is purely focused on his work.

In an ignorant tone, he answered the questions posed regarding the favourable VAR decisions. The Real Madrid gaffer said:

"There are many things that are said and I just want to focus on my work. I only think about the field of play and nobody is going to take away what we are doing on the field. We have many important games left and I focus on what we do well. ”

Real Madrid are set to experience no fewer than 26 hours of rest more than Barcelona until match day 35, giving them a massive advantage in the midst of a situation where weariness and injuries have become exceedingly common.

Zidane is clearly focused on the game against Mallorca amidst various remarks made on Real Madrid

Zidane said he has nothing to do with that, adding that it is the authorities who decide such things. The Real Madrid legend added:

“Each one does his job. I mine. I have my opinion and I'm not going to get into anything. One day the schedules, one day the referees. Something always happens. And what encourages us is tomorrow's game. The rest I understand, everyone can have an opinion, but I do my own too."

🎂⚽ Wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Zinedine Zidane, who turns 48 today!

🇫🇷 Bon anniversaire, Mister!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ok6KuZyggA — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 23, 2020

A Lago Junior goal proved to be the difference between Mallorca and Real Madrid when the two sides last met, and Zidane is surely taking nothing for granted despite the positive run of results. Examining Real Madrid's next opponents, he remarked:

"It is very clear, we are going to play against a team that is going to come to get the three points, it bothers you at any time because they are players who have shown it in the first leg. We only think about the match and continue doing what we are doing, with seriousness and concentration and trying to win the match from minute one until the end."

Following the Mallorca fixture, Real Madrid take on Espanyol and Getafe.

Also read: Barcelona star Gerard Pique facing disciplinary action for ill-fated Real Madrid and VAR claim