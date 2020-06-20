Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gives perfect reply to Pique's VAR jibe

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane slammed Pique over his comments about referees favouring Los Blancos.

Real Madrid could go level on points with Barcelona if they record a victory against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid manager Zidane has responded to Pique's claims

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has rubbished Gerard Pique's indirect claims of the VAR favouring his side, asserting that no referees have a partial corner on the field for them.

Zidane boldly said that he likes to take pressure to his advantage, while also mentioning that he is unfazed by comments from not just the Barcelona defender, but others as well.

Real Madrid are three points behind bitter rivals Barcelona with a game in hand. They have smashed three goals apiece against both Eibar and Valencia since returning from the lockdown hiatus.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, after their nacl to back victories against Mallorca and Leganes, scraped a point yesterday at Sevilla. They failed to threaten while going forward, proving just how difficult the hectic schedule could turn out to be.

"Referees are not favouring us," says Real Madrid's Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane quashed Gerard Pique's claims over referee decisions

It was indeed, a frustrating evening for Quique Setien's men, who may slip further down the table should Real Madrid win by a four-goal margin at Real Sociedad.

Expressing his frustration, Pique took a jibe at the slice of luck Real Madrid are experiencing with refereeing and VAR decisions. The Spaniard said:

"Seeing what we've done in the last two rounds, it's going to be very difficult to win this league. From what I've seen, it's very hard to see Real Madrid dropping points."

Real Madrid did see a decision be given against Valencia, when a goal was wrongly disallowed for offside. However, in reality, the last touch of the ball had come off centre-back Raphael Varane.

However, Zidane admitted that it is not his side which controls the decisions in their favour. Speaking to the media in his press conference, he affirmed:

"What interests me is tomorrow's game. I have my opinion, but I'm not going to say. Each person will think what they think. All I have to say is that we're thinking about this upcoming game, because the truth is that it's all that matters to us right now."

Gerard Pique slammed VAR for their decisions in Real Madrid games

Boldly continuing his reply on Pique's comments, he stated:

"I'm like that, I take advantage of everything that affects me in life. I am very positive in my life. Whatever happens is not the most important if you give your all. The referees are not favouring us. And that is it."

Real Madrid have certainly picked up form of late, and one player steering them to victories is star forward Karim Benzema. The Frenchman surpassed Ferenc Puskas in Real Madrid's all-time top scorers' list, courtesy of his brace in the previous outing.

Zidane however, doesn't feel his compatriot has changed a lot despite his purple patch. On Benzema, the Real Madrid boss opined:

"No, I don't think he's changed a lot. He has more experience, of course, after being here for so long, but he is the same player in my view. He looks after himself a lot and he has a lot of ambition. He loves football and loves to link up with his teammates with the ball."

Zidane will demand nothing less than three points from his Real Madrid team against Real Sociedad tomorrow.

