×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Super-agent Jonathan Barnett expects EPL clubs to spend big this summer

  • Gareth Bale's agent expects EPL clubs to spend big this summer.
  • Jonathan Barnett also criticised the comments of the UK government on footballers being asked to do more.
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 17:30 IST
Bale
Bale's agent Barnett expects a big summer in the EPL

Super-agent Jonathan Barnett, agent of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, says that EPL clubs will not limit their expenditure this summer in an interview with ESPN.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding footballing finances, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing repercussions said to have hit clubs hard. However, Barnett believes that EPL clubs will not curtail their spending because of this.

Big-money moves expected in the EPL

If rumours are to be believed, a few big moves might materialise this summer. Barnett echoed these claims, stating that he expects EPL clubs to make moves in the market.

"If a club has the finances to pay for a transfer, they will do it. The clubs have to be run properly. Every business in the world has to be run properly."

Some of Barnett's EPL players have been linked with a move. EPL side Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish is expected to move to Manchester United, while Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has garnered the interest of EPL giants Chelsea and Manchester City.

Also Read: 'Nonchalant' EPL star was 'not wanted' for £12m before completing world-record transfer

Advertisement

The Englishman believes that things are beginning to resume to normalcy after the lockdown due to COVID-19.

"Clubs have suffered losses and it will take time to get back because they will have to recoup them. Slowly things are coming back but it will take a while. There's no doubt about that."

Barnett admitted that he hasn't started talking to clubs about football yet.

"With this virus going on and unfortunately a lot of people being ill and dying, it wasn't the right time to start talking about transfers and things like that. We haven't really gone into that aspect of it."

The agent of Welsh winger Gareth Bale also had his say on EPL footballers being asked to do more by UK health minister Matt Hancock. Bale has donated £1 million to fight COVID-19 in Wales and Spain. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised more than £20 million for food distribution charity FareShare, earning widespread praise.

"I think some of the statements that were made early on by a couple of ministers were outrageous. They (footballers) do some great things and some of those statements were outrageous."
Jonathan Barnett believes that EPL clubs will spend big
Jonathan Barnett believes that EPL clubs will spend big

Barnett further went on to comment about the influence of agents in players' decisions, which has been debated over the years.

"I think the first thing clubs try to do is not pay agents. That's been the main problem. It's proven that agents play a very important role for players. It's a fact."

EPL clubs have already begun their summer shopping. Chelsea have confirmed the signings of midfielder Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner for a combined fee of roughly £80 million. They are also rumoured to be interested in goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Said Benrahma.

EPL giants Manchester United continue their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Neighbours Manchester City have set their eyes on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

While the spending in the EPL might not be as extravagant as before, there could certainly be some high-profile moves in the transfer window.

Also Read: Kurt Zouma set to leave EPL as PSG ponder sensational bid for defender

Published 04 Jul 2020, 17:19 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United Gareth Bale Jack Grealish EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 33
54' NOR BRI
0 - 1
 Norwich vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today LEI CRY 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN AFC 07:30 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WOL ARS 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CHE WAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Watford
Tomorrow BUR SHE 04:30 PM Burnley vs Sheffield United
Tomorrow NEW WES 06:45 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow LIV AST 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:30 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
07 Jul TOT EVE 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी