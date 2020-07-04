Super-agent Jonathan Barnett expects EPL clubs to spend big this summer

Gareth Bale's agent expects EPL clubs to spend big this summer.

Jonathan Barnett also criticised the comments of the UK government on footballers being asked to do more.

Bale's agent Barnett expects a big summer in the EPL

Super-agent Jonathan Barnett, agent of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, says that EPL clubs will not limit their expenditure this summer in an interview with ESPN.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding footballing finances, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing repercussions said to have hit clubs hard. However, Barnett believes that EPL clubs will not curtail their spending because of this.

Big-money moves expected in the EPL

If rumours are to be believed, a few big moves might materialise this summer. Barnett echoed these claims, stating that he expects EPL clubs to make moves in the market.

"If a club has the finances to pay for a transfer, they will do it. The clubs have to be run properly. Every business in the world has to be run properly."

Some of Barnett's EPL players have been linked with a move. EPL side Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish is expected to move to Manchester United, while Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has garnered the interest of EPL giants Chelsea and Manchester City.

#mufc target Jack Grealish has found a house ahead of a move this summer. The midfielder will leave Aston Villa even if they stay in the Premier League but a fee of £80m could be demanded #muzone [Express] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 28, 2020

The Englishman believes that things are beginning to resume to normalcy after the lockdown due to COVID-19.

"Clubs have suffered losses and it will take time to get back because they will have to recoup them. Slowly things are coming back but it will take a while. There's no doubt about that."

Barnett admitted that he hasn't started talking to clubs about football yet.

"With this virus going on and unfortunately a lot of people being ill and dying, it wasn't the right time to start talking about transfers and things like that. We haven't really gone into that aspect of it."

The agent of Welsh winger Gareth Bale also had his say on EPL footballers being asked to do more by UK health minister Matt Hancock. Bale has donated £1 million to fight COVID-19 in Wales and Spain. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised more than £20 million for food distribution charity FareShare, earning widespread praise.

"I think some of the statements that were made early on by a couple of ministers were outrageous. They (footballers) do some great things and some of those statements were outrageous."

Jonathan Barnett believes that EPL clubs will spend big

Barnett further went on to comment about the influence of agents in players' decisions, which has been debated over the years.

"I think the first thing clubs try to do is not pay agents. That's been the main problem. It's proven that agents play a very important role for players. It's a fact."

EPL clubs have already begun their summer shopping. Chelsea have confirmed the signings of midfielder Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner for a combined fee of roughly £80 million. They are also rumoured to be interested in goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Said Benrahma.

EPL giants Manchester United continue their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Neighbours Manchester City have set their eyes on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea remain keen on landing Ben Chilwell at the end of the season but Frank Lampard is reportedly cautious that Leicester's asking price may force them to look elsewhere. #CFC pic.twitter.com/t1as4lBTmx — CentreChelsea (@centrechelsea) July 4, 2020

While the spending in the EPL might not be as extravagant as before, there could certainly be some high-profile moves in the transfer window.

