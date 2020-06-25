Thiago ponders Bayern Munich exit as Liverpool consider audacious bid

Bayern Munich's influential midfielder Thiago is set to leave the club at the end of the season, reports suggest.

Thiago, who has one year left in his contract with Bayern Munich, was set to sign a new deal with the club before deciding against it, which has led to said rumours.

It is being reported that Bayern Munich are now getting ready for the departure of the Spanish midfielder. Thiago is seen as one of the most technically gifted and aesthetically pleasing midfielders in world football, with the 29-year old playing an important role in the Bayern Munich midfield ever since he joined the club in 2013.

Initial rumours have seen him linked with a move to EPL giants Liverpool. Thiago, who was very close to moving to England in 2013 when Manchester United were extremely interested in him, apparently sees Liverpool as an ideal landing destination.

The Spanish international, who joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in 2013 for a fee of €20 million, was then manager Pep Guardiola's only summer signing. Guardiola, who himself had joined the Bavarians that summer, famously said about Bayern Munich's interest in Thiago, "Thiago oder night." "Thiago or no one."

Since then, the midfielder has played 230 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring 31 goals and providing 37 assists. This season, Thiago has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He leads the Bayern Munich squad for dribbles per game and long balls per game. The Spaniard's passing and dribbling abilities are well-renowned.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick remains hopeful that the talented midfielder will sign a new contract. With the club willing to let go of French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and unwilling to sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, the potential departure of Thiago will create a void in the midfield area.

Bayern Munich are currently focussed on signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, and this creates an unforeseen problem. With just one year left in his contract, it will be interesting to see whether the club puts him up on the transfer market, or decides to keep him for another year and risk letting him go on a free next season.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a few midfielders of late. Espanyol's defensive midfielder Marc Roca is one such name. The 23-year old Spaniard is more in the Javi Martinez-mould rather than Thiago's, boasting good defensive numbers. Roca is seen as one of La Liga's best young talents, and has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Arsenal in the past.

Other than Thiago, defender Lucas Hernandez has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich. The French international joined the club last summer from Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee of €80 million. However an injury-riddled season has seen him linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain, a transfer which the player is apparently willing to make.

