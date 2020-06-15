Bayern Munich star David Alaba attracting big-money bid from PSG

Paris Saint Germain are interested in Bayern Munich utility man David Alaba, reports suggest.

This comes a few hours after Paris Saint Germain were linked with a move for another Bayern Munich defender; Lucas Hernandez.

This is not the first time in recent years that Alaba has been linked with a move away. The Austrian, regarded as one of the best players of the Bundesliga, has often be cited as a target for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal.

PSG have made their interest in David Alaba known to his representatives. Paris are looking for a CB, left back and defensive midfielder, all positions that Alaba can cover. All depends on whether Alaba decides to extend his contract at Bayern or to leave [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/YaPg4B7HkM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 15, 2020

Alaba is well known for his versatility. Capable of playing as a left-back and as a centre-back, the 27-year old Alaba was often used by then Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola as a central midfielder as well as a winger on occasions. His match intelligence and natural physical ability has meant that Alaba has easily adapted to his new roles.

Alaba has been a constant presence in the Bayern Munich backline for quite some time now. An academy graduate, Alaba has made 379 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich. He has scored 30 goals and assisted another 48.

This link to Paris Saint Germain comes on back of the announcement that the French giants are going to release three of their starting defenders at the end of the season. Veteran centre-back and captain Thiago Silva, right-back Thomas Meunier and left-back Layvin Kurzawa will all leave the club once their contract expires at the end of the season. Long-serving striker Edinson Cavani will leave the club as well.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva will leave PSG at the end of the season

And as such, Paris Saint Germain are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements. Apart from Alaba, PSG are also interested in Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez joined the Bavarians last season for a club-record fee of €80 million from Atletico Madrid. However, injuries have meant that he has been out for long periods. They have also been linked with Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Lazio's Adam Marusic and Porto's Alex Telles.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have focussed all their resources on signing winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City. The Bundesliga defending champions have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and Ajax's Sergino Dest.

The Bavarians also look set to let go of midfielder Corentin Tolisso. Manchester United have been mooted as a possible destination for the Frenchman. Having arrived at Bayern Munich from Lyon for a then club-record fee of €41.5 million, Tolisso has failed to make his mark at the Allianz. It looks unlikely that Philippe Coutinho's loan move will be made permanent as well.

Corentin Tolisso is allowed to leave Bayern this summer. Bayern demands at least €35m. Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in the player with United having started talks with his representatives [@mohamedbouhafsi] pic.twitter.com/ZxV4OEBQc5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 10, 2020

It does look unlikely that Bayern Munich would let a player as valuable as Alaba leave the club. However, with his contract expiring next season, they will have to make sure that they tie down the versatile Austrian to a new contract.