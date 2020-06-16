"You get used to everything," Bayern Munich captain talks about the lockdown and the return of football

Bayern Munich captain admits that an extra effort has to made due to the current pandemic

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper expressed his excitement on the prospect of winning another league title

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer opened up about life during the lockdown, the return of football and Bayern Munich's Champions League chances in an interview with American news agency CNN.

Manuel Neuer in action for Bayern Munich

"There will always be critics," Bayern Munich star hopes Bundesliga sets a positive example

The experienced goalkeeper, regarded by many as one of the best in his position, talked about the various guidelines players had to follow.

"We have to socially distance on planes and buses. We sit at single tables during meals and wear masks all the time until we actually start to eat."

"All hygienic measures are constantly carried out until you get home. Even then we are not allowed to shop for groceries or go to a restaurant. You get used to everything."

The 34-year old goalkeeper, who recently signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, also talked about the return of Bundesliga. The first major footballing league to return, Neuer hopes that the league can set the right example.

"There will always be critics. If we hadn't started by now, they would have asked why we're not starting. I think that our league will set a positive example."

STAT | Manuel Neuer has faced 1298 shots in his Bundesliga career and saved 984 shots of them (75.8%)



Out of 1298 shots, 389 of them were clear-cut chances for goals. [@CuriosidadesEU] pic.twitter.com/oM6QTMkdR5 — Ehson (@Bayern_mania) June 13, 2020

Advertisement

The German also talked about Bayern Munich's chances in the Champions League. The Bavarians comprehensively beat EPL side, Chelsea, in the first leg of the Round of 16 at Stamford Bridge.

"We are happy the Champions League will be back and we will take the start as it comes. Everyone wants to play this tournament."

Neuer was happy to talk about Bayern Munich's prospect of winning their eighth consecutive league title. A win today over Werder Bremen would make them champions once more.

"It is an extraordinary situation and we are on a record run. If you can keep extending the record that started with greats like Phillip Lahm or Bastian Schweinsteiger and continue with all the new players that joined, it feels like you've contributed to an era."

Neuer had previously been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich. Before the announcement of his new contract, he had been linked with a move to Chelsea. The arrival of Schalke's young goalkeeper Alexander Nubel in the summer will mean that Neuer's position in the team is no longer guaranteed.

Neuer has been a loyal servant for both Bayern Munich and the German national team. In 380 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions, the goalkeeper has kept a whopping 194 clean sheets. Apart from being the captain of Bayern Munich, Neuer took over leadership duties for the German national team after Bastian Schweinsteiger's retirement. He has 92 caps so far for the national team.

Bayern Munich are about to win their eighth consecutive league title

Neuer is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to have played the game. The German is renowned for his "sweeper-keeper" abilities. His performances for Bayern Munich and Germany ensured that he came third in the 2014 Ballon d'Or rankings, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the league today. Their captain is expected to start.