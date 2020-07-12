Manchester United 2020/21 kit update: Red Devils gear up for official jersey release this month

Manchester United will release the kits for next season by the end of this month

The Old Trafford outfit are currently in electric form and are unbeaten in 17 games

Manchester United look set to release their kits

According to Goal, Manchester United are set to release the 2020/21 home and away jerseys by next month.

One of the biggest clubs in the world, fans are eagerly looking forward to the latest offering by Manchester United sponsors Adidas. The red jersey of Manchester United has always been a popular one, and this time it seems to be no different.

The jersey designs have been leaked on the internet, and there does not seem to be a lot of change. The home jersey is still the classic red, with some black and yellow stripes. The classic white stripes of Adidas adorn the shoulders.

Manchester United 20-21 Home Kit Leaked - New Pictures: https://t.co/9RuWHJTMQW pic.twitter.com/DLkx2icu1U — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 4, 2020

Manchester United's away kit attracts attention

Manchester United's away kit is the one which has made a lot of noise.

Leaked designs show the away kit to be dark black, with a certain pattern all over the jersey. Manchester United fans are guessing that it is a nod to the cover of the iconic 'Unknown Pleasures' album by Manchester Joy Division. However, it is all conjecture at this point.

🎼🇬🇧🤔 Manchester United 20-21 Away Kit Inspired By Iconic 'Unknown Pleasures' Album Artwork? https://t.co/UnI9GDhoOr — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 29, 2020

The third kit of Manchester United is striking to look at. Not much information is known about the third kit, but by the looks of it there are black stripes across a white background.

💣 BREAKING: Adidas Manchester United 20-21 Third Kit Leaked: https://t.co/sHh4yheXSL — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 11, 2020

The home kit of Manchester United is expected to release by the end of July. The away kit could be released alongside the home kit, or it could be released separately in August.

The third kit of the Red Devils is expected to be released in August.

Manchester United and Adidas have combined to form some beautiful jerseys over the past few years. It seems no different this time around, and fans are excited to buy and wear the new jerseys for the first time.

On the field, Manchester United have been in phenomenal form since the return of football. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten in 17 games now, and are now favourites to qualify for Champions League football. They are currently 5th in the Premier League table, just a point behind 4th placed Leicester City.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has transformed Manchester United's fortunes. The Portuguese international arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January for a fee of €55 million. Since his arrival, the midfielder has taken over the role of talisman for the Manchester United side, with his arrival being compared to that of Eric Cantona in 1992.

In 10 Premier League games for the club, Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided six assists. His creative abilities as well as his confident personality seems to have rubbed off on his teammates as well. The 25-year old's burgeoning midfield partnership with Paul Pogba since the restart has been one of the highlights for Manchester United this season.

Fernandes' arrival seems to have raised the bar for the forward line as well. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have now combined to score more goals than Liverpool's front line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

