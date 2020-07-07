Manchester United Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund give the Red Devils an early deadline to complete Jadon Sancho deal

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set an early deadline for Manchester United to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for over a year.

Manchester United continue to pursue Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been issued an ultimatum by Borussia Dortmund over their long-standing pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

According to reputed journalist Christian Falk, the Bundesliga giants have told the Red Devils that a deal for Sancho must be completed by the 10th of August.

Sancho is Manchester United's primary target

It is no secret that Jadon Sancho is very high on Manchester United's shopping list for the summer. The Old Trafford giants have been keeping track of the winger for over a year now and were linked with a move for him last summer as well.

A move for the winger is believed to be financially complicated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs are wary of spending exorbitant amounts on players. Borussia Dortmund are said to value Sancho at around £115 million but Manchester United are understood to be reluctant to pay over £50 million for the talented youngster.

Update @Sanchooo10: Ultimatum from @BVB to @ManUtd. If United wants to bid for Sancho, the deal must be done til August 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2020

Manchester United's need for a right-winger has been well-documented. Currently, they have youngsters Mason Greenwood and Daniel James playing in that position. While Greenwood has established himself as one of the best players in his age group, he cannot be expected to play 50 games a season. James, on the other hand, has enjoyed some good moments but looks more like a squad player than a regular starter.

Also Read: EPL legend Paul Scholes makes Erling Haland admission and urges Manchester United to sign a central defender

Advertisement

Sancho's arrival would improve an already-dynamic and exciting Manchester United attack. The front-line of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Greenwood has now scored more goals than Liverpool's trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. With Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, Sancho's addition would arguably make United's attack the best in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been phenomenal since he joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City for £8 million in 2017. In 99 appearances for the club in all competitions, he has scored 34 goals and provided 43 assists.

Jadon @Sanchooo10 and @ErlingHaaland have both been nominated for the Bundesliga Player of the Season! 🎖️



Congratulations, lads! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QZuUfVNvJ5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 18, 2020

This season, Sancho has been one of the best players in Germany. In 32 appearances in the Bundesliga, the England international has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists. He leads the Dortmund squad for key passes per game as well as dribbles per game. The winger has been hailed by many as a "generational talent" and is also seen as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Despite their desire to sign Sancho, Manchester United are aware of the difficulties to sign him and are subsequently looking for alternate options. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa and Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi are some of the other right-wingers the club are monitoring.

Other than Sancho, Manchester United are also interested in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Grealish has been Villa's best player this season but with relegation looming over the side, the midfielder is said to have started looking for a new club.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have already signed Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Other than that, the German giants are believed to be close to completing a deal for teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City. Manchester United were also extremely interested in the 17-year-old sensation but he has decided to move to Germany for the time being.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: Raul Jimenez should move to Old Trafford, according to national team manager