Manchester United Transfer News: Raul Jimenez should move to Old Trafford, according to national team manager

Raul Jimenez has been advised to move to Manchester United.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star has been linked with moves to Juventus and Real Madrid in the past.

Raul Jimenez has been advised to go to Manchester United

Raul Jimenez should join Manchester United over any other club, according to Mexico national team manager Gerardo Martino.

Jimenez has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. His exploits have subsequently seen him linked with a series of top European clubs in the last few months.

4️⃣0️⃣ goal contributions between them.



Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota have been on fire for Wolves this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PG4pC45RW3 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) June 29, 2020

"I cannot see a specialist No.9 at Manchester United," says Martino

Speaking to ESPN, Martino pointed out that the Red Devils have no specialist No.9 playing for them. He added that the Manchester giants are yet to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter Milan last summer.

"Looking at it from the outside today I cannot see a specialist No. 9 like Raul at Manchester United. There are many forwards like [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and the boy who now plays as right winger: [Mason] Greenwood but since Romelu Lukaku left I can't see a pure number nine like Raul."

The 57-year-old then suggested that Raul Jimenez should avoid a move to Juventus as he is likely to have a more difficult time getting game-time at the Serie A outfit.

"At Juventus he will have more of a fight because [Cristiano] Ronaldo shares the inside of the pitch with whoever plays alongside him, with [Paulo] Dybala or with [Gonzalo] Higuain and maybe he has a tougher fight there."

Martino then said that Jimenez should instead be prepared for a move to a club like Manchester United.

Advertisement

"Although he has not been at Manchester United, he was at Atletico Madrid and he was at Benfica. And he has elements to put in the balance to decide what he wants from his life."

Manchester United's front line has been in incredible form since the restart of the Premier League. The trio of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford has now scored more goals than Liverpool's front line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

20 - With his penalty against Bournemouth, Marcus Rashford has become the first English player to score 20 goals in all competitions in a season for Man Utd since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (34). Devilish. pic.twitter.com/kgKhwGRFso — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

Contrary to Martino's opinion, Manchester United do have a specialist No.9 as Odion Ighalo's loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua was extended by the club until January.

Manchester United are said to be open to bringing in a new striker but that is not their current priority. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is said to be the Red Devils' primary target. The English winger has been in phenomenal form since he joined the German club. The Old Trafford giants are currently believed to be working hard to seal a deal for the 20-year-old sensation.

Jimenez, on the other hand, has enjoyed two productive seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He joined the club on loan from Benfica in 2018 before making his switch permanent the following April for a fee of £30 million. The 29-year old has been one of the best strikers in the English top flight this season, with 15 goals and 6 assists in 32 starts.

This form has seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks. The former Atletico Madrid striker has admitted that a move to Spain would be hard to turn down.

Also Read: EPL legend Paul Scholes makes Erling Haland admission and urges Manchester United to sign a central defender