EPL legend Paul Scholes makes Erling Haland admission and urges Manchester United to sign a central defender

EPL legend Paul Scholes said that the Manchester United should have bought Erling Haaland, in an interview with BBC Radio Five Live.

Haaland was rumoured to be in talks with Manchester United but decided to move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany. The Norwegian has hit 16 goals in 18 games for the Bundesliga giants.

The EPL giants' forward line has been in sensational form since the restart of the EPL. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have now scored more goals than the Liverpool frontline of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"I really don’t think they are a million miles away."



Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd could be a couple of players away from challenging Liverpool

Despite this, Scholes believes that United should have made a move for 19-year old Haaland.

"Once the German football came back and I watched him properly, I thought, ‘Why did Manchester United not just pay whatever anybody wanted for him? He looks that good, he’s still young, and he’s an out-and-out goalscorer. "

Scholes added that Manchester United should do everything they can to sign Haaland if the opportunity were to arise in the future.

"Looking back – and do you know what, he still might be available, who knows, in time – but United are going to have to pay big, big money for him. But so what? He looks the real deal."

Scholes, a one-club man who made 718 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, also spoke about the EPL side's defence.

'Maguire with his lack of pace can get caught'



Scholes tells Solskjaer to sign a defensive partner for the Man United captain

The centre-back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire has often been criticised for lacking pace. Scholes admitted that United might need to buy a central defender in the summer.

"I think [Victor] Lindelof has done alright but I just think Maguire with his lack of pace at times [can get caught]."

Scholes pointed out that the EPL side needed to go for a defender like Rio Ferdinand or Jaap Stam to play alongside Maguire.

"If he’s got a really dominant centre-half next to him like a Rio Ferdinand or Jaap Stam, who bullies centre-forwards, I think that would be a big help to the team."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have been in incredible form since the restart. Playing an attractive brand of football, the EPL giants have swept aside their opponents with pace and creativity.

The forward trio of Greenwood, Rashford and Martial have wreaked havoc on opposition defenders for the EPL club. A midfield of Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have worked wonders for the Red Devils.

Despite things going well, United are scouring the market for reinforcements. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is seen as their primary target and reports have confirmed that talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Apart from that, there is strong interest in Aston Villa midfielder and captain Jack Grealish. The Englishman has been the standout performer in an average Villa side, who are battling relegation in the EPL.

United are also said to be looking for a centre-back, although that position is not a priority.

