5 players who could leave Manchester United in the summer

Some of these players arrived at the club with much hype and fanfare but their performances did not live up to those levels.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have a clear plan for Manchester United.

Manchester United have already begun their rebuilding process under manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. The Red Devils have never been afraid of spending money, but there seems to be a method to the madness these days.

With the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes shining at their new club, it looks like Manchester United finally have a coherent plan.

However, the arrival of new players will lead to the departure of some. On that note, we take a look at five players who could leave Manchester United this summer.

#5: Phil Jones

Phil Jones has been a good player for Manchester United.

Once compared to the late Duncan Edwards by Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, Phil Jones' career has failed to reach those heights.

Jones joined Manchester United from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 for a fee of £16.5 million. Regarded as a future Manchester United captain, the England international looked destined to enjoy a bright career at United. Capable of playing as a centre-back, right-back as well as a midfielder, Jones was utilised in a variety of positions by Sir Alex Ferguson.

As time went by, however, Jones' limitations became painfully clear. Injuries played a major role in his decline. And even when he was played, he looked slow and cumbersome.

The 28-year old has been a player at Manchester United for some time now. In each of his last six seasons with the club, Jones has failed to play more than 26 games in all competitions for the club.

This season has been particularly worrisome for Jones. He has played seven games in all competitions for the club, while scoring a goal. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are all ahead in the pecking order for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jones has been linked with a reunion with former Manchester United boss David Moyes at West Ham United. The deal might suit all parties.

#4: Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United spell did not go as planned.

Where to begin with Alexis Sanchez? Much was expected from him, but very little was delivered.

The most high-profile transfer of the 2018 winter transfer window, Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swapped clubs, with the Armenian going to Arsenal. Sanchez was given the famed number seven jersey by Manchester United, and the excitement was palpable.

After a bright start to his Red Devils career, the Chilean fizzled out. The highest earner in the Premier League failed to justify his wages. He was often used as a substitute by manager Jose Mourinho and later by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There was no sign of the player who had performed so well on a consistent basis for Arsenal.

The winger was loaned out to Inter Milan last summer, where he has done fairly well. The 31-year old has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and providing five assists. The Italians are said to be interested in making the deal permanent, and United should have no reason to refuse.

#3: Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is a Manchester United academy graduate.

Often the scapegoat for Manchester United's abysmal performances over the last few years, Jesse Lingard's United career looks set to come to an end.

The Manchester United academy graduate has found limited game-time under Solskjaer. Despite making more than 200 appearances in all competitions for the club, Lingard continues to divide opinion.

The 27-year-old has had some good moments for the club, scoring important goals. However, the signings of Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes, as well as the emergence of Mason Greenwood, has seen Lingard get limited minutes.

Lingard has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, out of which 18 have been starts. He has scored two goals and provided one assist.

West Ham United have been linked with Lingard. Clubs in Italy are also said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

#2: Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling celebrates a goal for AS Roma.

Chris Smalling has been a good player for Manchester United. He has been the preferred defender for both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, and he has generally done well when called upon.

Due to the signing of Harry Maguire last summer, Smalling was sent out on loan to Roma. The England international has been highly impressive in Italy, with many regarding him as the best centre-back in the league.

Smalling joined Manchester United from Fulham in 2010 for a fee of £10 million. He has made over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions during nine seasons at the club.

His return to Old Trafford seems unlikely, as Manchester United are said to be targeting a centre-back this summer. This season for Roma, Smalling has made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Roma are said to be in talks with Manchester United for a permanent move, with the Italians willing to pay £20 million for the 30-year-old's signature.

#1: Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

Marcos Rojo's contract with Manchester United expires in 2021, and there is little chance that he will last at the club till then.

Rojo was a Van Gaal signing, arriving at the club after a good campaign at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils paid Sporting Lisbon £16 million for his signature. The Argentine arrived with little fanfare, but was expected by Van Gaal to play a major role in Manchester United's rebuild.

The defender looked impressive, initially. Rojo addied some bite to the defence, and his unorthodox and aggressive style of defending was different to what Manchester United fans had been accustomed to. However, injuries took over, and the Argentina international started spending more time in the medical room than on the field.

Off-the-field controversies have also shrouded Rojo during his time at Manchester United. He has made more than 100 appearances in United colours, but it doesn't look likely that he will add to that tally. He was shipped out on loan to Estudiantes this year, where he made a single appearance before returning.

Boca Juniors and Estudiantes have been linked with permanent moves for the 30-year-old.