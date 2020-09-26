Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire host Atlanta United in a battle of the 10th versus 12th-placed teams in the Eastern Conference of the 2020-21 MLS season.

Both sides managed to arrest their respective losing streaks in the previous week and will hope to maintain a semblance of positive momentum with a positive result in this game.

Chicago Fire managed to end their five-game winless streak with a 4-0 rout of Houston Dynamo that few saw coming. Robert Beric continued his fine goal-scoring form to open the scoring from close range in the 15th minute, with Fabian Herbers doubling Fire’s lead soon after.

Alvaro Medran’s stunning solo run from the halfway line ended in a goal and a 3-0 lead in the first 45, with substitute Charles Sapong’s penalty in the 87th minute finalising the rout.

Atlanta United were also without a win in six games when they hosted FC Dallas at the Mercedes Benz stadium, but they finally ended their hoodoo with a 1-0 win. The game’s only goal came courtesy of a Jeff Larentowicz penalty in the 55th minute, after which Atlanta had Brad Guzan to thank for keeping a clean sheet.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Given that Atlanta’s entry into the MLS only happened in 2017, the two teams have only played each other seven times. Atlanta have won four of those games, with Chicago winning the other three. The last time these two teams met, Chicago ran riot, winning 5-1, although Atalanta had defeated them 2-0 just days earlier.

Chicago form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Atlanta form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Team News

Raphael Wicky is expected to keep faith with the starting XI that thrashed Houston Dynamo so soundly, with no one in the playing squad picking up an injury. Charles Sapong might get a start, seeing as he scored a brace against Atlanta in July, but Beric remains in fine scoring form and should lead the line.

On the injury front, Przemyslaw Frankowski has picked up a knock that should rule him out for this game, while Luka Stojanovic and Kenneth Kronholm are out long-term with ligament injuries. Johan Kappelhof and Jeremiah Gutjahr are also among those in the treatment room.

Injuries: Luka Stojanovic, Kenneth Kronholm, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Johan Kappelhof, Jeremiah Gutjahr

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Stephen Glass has to deal with a shorter injury list than his counterpart in the opposition dugout, although he’d argue he’s worse off, as talisman Josef Martinez is out for the season with an ACL injury. Erick Torres is also set to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury. Jurgen Damm is carrying a knock, but should recover soon.

Injuries: Josef Martinez, Erick Torres

Doubtful: Jurgen Damm

Suspensions: None

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth (GK); Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbers, Ignacio Aliseda, Djordje Mihailovic; Robert Beric

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Anton Walker, George Bello; Matheus Rossetto, Jeff Larentowicz, Emerson Hyndman; Brooks Lennon, Jon Gallagher, Jake Mulraney

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction

Chicago Fire and Atlanta United both managed to end their winless streaks, but it was the former that looked much better while doing so. The Fire look far more likely to score, with Beric, Aliseda and Herbers all finding form at the moment.

Atlanta were the better team in their win, but still looked a bit toothless, which is why the home side should come away with a win in this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Atlanta United