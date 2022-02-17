Chicago Fire vs Austin FC Prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2022 

Chicago Fire and Austin FC will trade tackles in a club-friendly fixture at St. David's Performance Center on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Atlas FC in a friendly last week. Sebastian Driussi scored an 85th-minute equalizer to cancel out Christopher Trejo's first-half opener for the Mexicans.

Chicago Fire also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Saturday's friendly will act as the last pre-season warm-up game for both sides before resuming action in the MLS later in February.

Chicago Fire vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and a victory for either team will put them in a confident mood ahead of the resumption of MLS duties.

Chicago Fire have drawn two and lost one of their three pre-season friendlies to date, while Austin FC have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three friendlies so far.

The Texas outfit are due to host FC Cincinnati in their opening MLS game of the new campaign. Chicago Fire will travel to take on Inter Miami.

Chicago Fire form guide (friendlies): D-L-D

Austin FC form guide (friendlies): D-W-L

Chicago Fire vs Austin FC Team News

Chicago Fire

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Fire.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Austin FC

Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen and Ulises Segura are still out with injuries.

Injuries: Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Ulises Segura

Suspension: None

Chicago Fire vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Spencer Richie (GK); Wyatt Omsberg, Andre Reynolds, Jhon Espinoza, Jonathan Bornstein; Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez, Javier Casas; Jhon Duran, Alex Monis, Chinonso Offor

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Johohan Romana, Daniel Pereira; Alexander Ring, Kipp Keller, Maximilian Urruti; Cecilio Dominguez, Sebastian Driussi, Diego Fagundez

Chicago Fire vs Austin FC Prediction

Austin FC were the more consistent side during pre-season, although that could count for little in both sides' final warm-up game.

The Texas side also have home advantage but the Chicago Fire will be buoyed to register their first pre-season victory ahead of the new campaign. Nevertheless, we are backing Austin FC to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Austin FC

