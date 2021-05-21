Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and are in need of a victory this weekend.

Chicago Fire are in 13th place in the MLS standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and are yet to hit their stride this season. Phil Neville's charges edged FC Cincinnati to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have never faced Chicago Fire in an official fixture and will want to get their track record off to a positive start this weekend. The away side has not been at its best this year and will need to step up on Saturday.

Chicago Fire will have to adapt to Inter Miami's star-studded side and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. The home side has not found the back of the net in the last three games and has plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-D

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-D-W

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Team News

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Ignacio Aliseda, Kenneth Kronholm, and Carlos Teran are carrying injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Fabian Herbers also has fitness concerns and might not feature against Inter Miami.

Injured: Ignacio Aliseda, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Doubtful: Fabian Herbers

Suspended: None

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, and Kelvin Leerdam are injured and are unlikely to be risked in this game. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam, Robbie Robinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Mauricio Pineda, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Jay Chapman, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have not been at their best and will need to step up this weekend.

Chicago Fire have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 Inter Miami

