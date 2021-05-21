Orlando City vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Toronto FC at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table and have a point to prove in this match.

Toronto FC are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw with New York City FC last week and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are currently in second place in the league table. The home side edged DC United to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a surprisingly excellent record against Orlando City and have won eight out of a total of 12 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed only two victories against Toronto FC and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Orlando City have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: W-D-W-D-D

Toronto FC form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-D-L

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato is injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Oriol Rosell is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Toronto FC.

Injured: Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: Oriol Rosell

Suspended: None

Altidore is back for Toronto FC

Toronto FC

Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, Justin Morrow, and Erickson Gallardo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jozy Altidore has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.

Injured: Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, Erickson Gallardo, Justin Morrow

Doubtful: Jonathan Osorio

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Moutinho; Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Tesho Akindele

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Michael Bradley, Ralph Priso-Mbongue; Nick DeLeon, Ayo Akinola, Patrick Mullins; Jozy Altidore

Orlando City vs Toronto FC Prediction

Orlando City have exceptional players in their ranks and the likes of Nani and Chris Mueller will want to bring their talent to the fore in this fixture. The home side has been impressive this season and could potentially top the standings in the coming weeks.

Toronto FC have been well below their best this season and will hope that star striker Jozy Altidore can turn their campaign around. Orlando City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Toronto FC

