Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns with an intriguing fixture tomorrow as the New England Revolution travel to Illinois to take on a struggling Chicago Fire team. Neither side has managed to meet expectations this season and tomorrow's game represents a golden opportunity to return to winning ways.
The New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS table. While the Revs have given a good account of themselves on a few occasions, the team has been plagued by a lack of consistency that needs to be overcome over the next few weeks.
The Chicago Fire have been in dismal form over the past month and have struggled to build a streak of positive results. The home side is currently dangerously close to the bottom of the table and needs to turn its season around immediately.
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head
Chicago Fire have a superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have won 23 games out of a total of 49 fixtures played between the two teams. The New England Revolution have won only 10 of these games and need a victory tomorrow.
The two games played their previous fixture against each other prior to the suspension of the MLS in March. Adam Buksa and Jonathan Bornstein scored for their respective sides on the day and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-L
New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-D-L
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Team News
Chicago Fire
The Chicago Fire will be unable to avail the service of midfielder Luka Stojanovic against the New England Revolution. The Serbian star is currently recuperating from surgery and cannot play a part in the game.
Injured: Luka Stojanovic
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
New England Revolution
New England Revolution will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against the Chicago Fire as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury.
Injured: Luis Caicedo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Predicted XI
Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Miguel Angel Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda
New England Revolution XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Michael Mancienne, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Gustavo Bou, Kelyn Rowe, Carles Gil; Scott Caldwell, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction
The New England Revolution hold all the cards going to this fixture and have a distinct upper hand based on their recent performances. The likes of Carles Gil and Adam Buksa can present a significant threat in the final third and should be able to get the better of a struggling Chicago Fire defence.
The Chicago Fire showed glimpses of their best selves against Cincinnati over a week ago and need to put in an exceptional performance to stand a chance against the New England Revolution. While the Chicago Fire can never be ruled out of the contest, the New England side has better players at its disposal and is likely to win this game.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 New England Revolution
Published 05 Sep 2020, 18:25 IST