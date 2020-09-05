Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns with an intriguing fixture tomorrow as the New England Revolution travel to Illinois to take on a struggling Chicago Fire team. Neither side has managed to meet expectations this season and tomorrow's game represents a golden opportunity to return to winning ways.

The New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS table. While the Revs have given a good account of themselves on a few occasions, the team has been plagued by a lack of consistency that needs to be overcome over the next few weeks.

The Chicago Fire have been in dismal form over the past month and have struggled to build a streak of positive results. The home side is currently dangerously close to the bottom of the table and needs to turn its season around immediately.

With Maxi Moralez back, NYCFC play best 45 minutes of season in 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC #MLS #NYCFC https://t.co/i31MHfy0pW — Dylan Butler (@Dylan_Butler) August 30, 2020

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have won 23 games out of a total of 49 fixtures played between the two teams. The New England Revolution have won only 10 of these games and need a victory tomorrow.

The two games played their previous fixture against each other prior to the suspension of the MLS in March. Adam Buksa and Jonathan Bornstein scored for their respective sides on the day and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-L

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-D-L

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Team News

Luka Stojanovic is injured for the Chicago Fire. Image Source: Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire will be unable to avail the service of midfielder Luka Stojanovic against the New England Revolution. The Serbian star is currently recuperating from surgery and cannot play a part in the game.

Injured: Luka Stojanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution have a talented side

New England Revolution

New England Revolution will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against the Chicago Fire as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Miguel Angel Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda

El delantero convirtió un tanto en el empate por 1-1 de New England Revolution ante New York Red Bulls, como local.https://t.co/QAgLnx9a7L — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) August 30, 2020

New England Revolution XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Michael Mancienne, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Gustavo Bou, Kelyn Rowe, Carles Gil; Scott Caldwell, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction

The New England Revolution hold all the cards going to this fixture and have a distinct upper hand based on their recent performances. The likes of Carles Gil and Adam Buksa can present a significant threat in the final third and should be able to get the better of a struggling Chicago Fire defence.

The Chicago Fire showed glimpses of their best selves against Cincinnati over a week ago and need to put in an exceptional performance to stand a chance against the New England Revolution. While the Chicago Fire can never be ruled out of the contest, the New England side has better players at its disposal and is likely to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 New England Revolution

