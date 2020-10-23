Chicago Fire will welcome New York Red Bulls to Soldier Field on Sunday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently occupy 10th spot, with 20 points from 18 matches, while Red Bulls are seventh with 25 points from 19 games.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of draws, as Chicago Fire played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, while the visitors were held to a 1-1 stalemate with Orlando City.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides and the hosts have the better head-to-head record.

Chicago Fire have 25 wins and 12 draws to their name, scoring 84 goals and conceding 74, while New York Red Bulls have picked up 17 wins in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2019 when goals from Alejandro Romero, Brian White, and Daniel Royer gave New York Red Bulls a 3-1 home victory.

Chicago Fire form guide: W-D-L-W-D

New York Red Bulls form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Chicago Fire

The hosts have several injury concerns to contend with ahead of their fixture with New York Red Bulls.

Johan Kappelhof (COVID-19), Brandt Bronico (knee), Kenneth Kronholm (knee), Jeremiah Gutjahr (knee), and Luka Stojanovic (MCL) will all miss the fixture for Raphael Wicky's side.

There are no suspension concerns for Chicago Fire.

Injuries: Luka Stojanovic, Kenneth Kronholm, Brandt Bronico, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Johan Kappelhof

Suspension: None

New York Red Bulls

The visitors will be without Ben Mines (groin) and Patrick Seagrist (groin), who are both sidelined with injury. There are no suspension concerns for Red Bulls.

Injuries: Ben Mines, Patrick Seagrist

Suspension: None

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Ignacio Aiseda, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Omir Ferandes, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Both sides are almost evenly matched on the field and in playing personnel, and it is tough to identify a clear winner in this encounter.

The attacking nature of the two sides suggests that there could be goals at both ends in what will be an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 New York Red Bulls