Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Chicago Fire and Real Salt Lake square off at Soldier Field Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to build on their latest wins.

Chicago overcame Cincinnati last night in a seven-goal thriller with Luka Stojanovic scoring in the third minute of stoppage-time to secure a 4-3 victory.

It was only their eighth win in 31 games and they remain in 12th place in the league standings.

The Royals, meanwhile, beat Colorado 3-1 on Sunday, extending their winning run on home soil to seven games.

However, their results in away fixtures have been patchy, winning only once in their last 10 games on the road.

This has hurt them badly, keeping the side no higher than 8th in the league table with 42 points in 29 games.

Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

The spoils have been equally shared in their last 23 clashes, with Chicago and Real Salt Lake both winning seven times each against each other.

However, their last meeting, coming in June 2019, ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Chicago Fire Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Real Salt Lake Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Chicago Fire

The Blues won't be able to call upon the services of injured trio Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran and Francisco Calvo.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran and Francisco Calvo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Salt Lake

The Royals have a relatively better health record with only two casualties, as Zack Farnsworth and Marcelo Silva are both ruled out of Saturday's clash. Christopher Garcia is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva, Christopher Garcia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Gabriel Slonina; Jhon Espinoza, Johan Kappelhof, Jonathan Bornstein, Miguel Navarro; Federico Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Álvaro Medrán; Fabian Herbers, Robert Berić, Ignacio Aliseda.

Real Salt Lake (3-4-1-2): David Ochoa; Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Justen Glad; Andrew Brody, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruíz, Maikel Chang; Albert Rusnák; Rubio Rubin, Damir Kreilach.

Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Chicago's defense has been absolutely woeful lately, conceding eight times in their last three games.

This might bolster Real Salt Lake's chances, although they've struggled badly on their travels in their last few games.

There's no clear winner here, the game might end in a draw.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Shardul Sant